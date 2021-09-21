After the AUKUS deal allegedly drove a wedge with European Union, they needed to develop their army to deal with its problems. EU should reconsider the days of relying on the US and NATO after the conduct of the US, which is dismissive of the international body.

The tripartite nation security pact with the US, UK, and Australia, done without the guidance of EU member countries, shows if the present combined force of all members is sufficient for protection or offensive purposes. Members must secure their mutual interests so the slighting of France never happens again.

No need for America and NATO

The European Union knows that the AUKUS deal is divisive and set a precedent that the US ignored. For France, it is stinging as its former deal with Australia was bypassed unfairly by the US, reported the Express UK.

In light of this development, the members think security should be more of a concern with their own army, which operates independently of NATO. The EU should consider whether a rival military bloc would be possible to build up.

For now, the defense and crisis team of the member nations say it is under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP). The composition of the CSDP is the armed forces of all member states, with navy, land, and air forces depending on what military support the state could muster. But the EU needs to develop its forces from that model.

Read Also: Ex-Australian PM Blasts Trilateral Nuclear Submarine Deal With US, UK; Doubts Biden's Credibility To Stand Up to China

Aside from military hardware and personnel, defense expenses were co-shared by everyone with €223.4 billion in 2018.

NATO is still the dominant military in Europe

Despite the declaration to be on its own, the members don't have the standing to be an independent military power. NATO can deploy faster when a crisis arises, which is a detriment to the EU countries.

In 2020, a review exposed that only 60% of the troops of members and arms are ready for deployment when NATO needs assistance. The governments don't want to commit 100% of national forces, noted the report, stated Euroactiv.

Most combined military missions have only seven percent of all members sent on international assignments. Also, getting enough troops is difficult as well. The report's bottom line about its military capability is that it lacks to become a full-fledged independent force from NATO. It is summed up by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, saying a total defense is fragmented, duplicated, and lacks operational engagement as a whole, cited Reuters.

Hearing the verdict of the military report, strong members like France and Germany will bolster critical change and not stay on the sidelines forever. The AUKUS clearly indicates that Joe Biden thinks the EU is not serious enough, moves into a major military mover, and not just for economic alliances should be pushed.

According to Iratxe García, a Socialists and Democrats group president spoke to Politico that the nuclear sub deal is a hint to be independent militarily and be more strategic. This was echoed by Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, as the answer. She added European Union needs to develop its forces, no more CSDP. After Biden's Afghan debacle, there is no choice to make, but it.

Related Article: Taiwan Tells UK That Participation in AUKUS Deal Could Provoke Chinese Aggression

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.