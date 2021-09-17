The former Australian prime minister mocked Biden's nuclear submarine deal, including the US, Australia, and the UK. It comes after the spectacular loss in Afghanistan of the Biden administration on all fronts, even ignoring British PM Boris Johnson's requests.

Former PM Paul Keating expressed doubts over the deal entered by Canberra with the US and Britain. This comes after the unfortunate fall of Kabul, which left the US reputation in tatters, adding the fact that the US president had not included NATO allies in the loop that left to fend for themselves.

Former PM concerned about the trilateral nation deal

Former PM Keating said the trilateral nation deal between the US, UK, and Australia is unreliable. He cited how the US military just crumpled due to the missteps of US President Joe Biden, reported Daily Mail UK.

Former PM Keating added that an advanced US force fell like a deck of cards against barely armed Jihads, which should indicate incapability. This is the not so confident assessment of the deal offered by the US president to Australian PM Scott Morrison and UK PM Boris Johnson. He added Canberra gave a chunk of national determination to a tentative agreement, noted News Nation.

In his state, the Ex-Australian PM who served the Labor Party from 1991-1996 says it is a mistake to tie the nation's defense and strategy with US forces. He remarks there are other options besides Biden's nuclear submarine deal that will benefit the Australian Defense Forces in dealing with China.

It astounded that why should the PM Morrison trust the US military under the current White House to deliver on its promises. He added that the US could not handle total war with China, a dominant force in Asia, cited Sky News.

Australia would stand in alliance with US says current PM

Former PM Keating then added that Australia had not operated its conventional submarine fleet, compared to nuclear subs, which are very complex, with maintenance and other not simple aspects.

The former PM was concerned that Canberra would be dependent on the US to maintain its underwater nuclear fleet. He scorned the White House's alleged attempt to consolidate the Indo-Pacific's defense in the deal. But PM Morrison said his predecessor might be mistaken, in response last Thursday afternoon, adding that the former PM has his views, but it is not what the present government thinks. He reiterated that Australia would stand with an alliance with the US.

He has been voicing criticism over why the country is tying its fate to a US alliance and should look to southeastern Asia in the direction of China, saying that Australia's foreign policy should be independent of the US and stop tagging along. Former PM Keating stated that it was the case for so many years, and its time to be more independent.

As part of the Hawke government in the treasury, he was the eventual prime minister when he said the 1990 recession was needed. He came to blow with Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in 1993. In 2021, Former Australian PM Keating says that Biden's nuclear submarine deal is a mistake, and the Afghan debacle is proof of that which the current PM should consider.

