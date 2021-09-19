After the inclusion of the UK in the tripartite nuclear submarine dead, Taipei tells Downing Street it can fend for itself in the face of Chinese belligerence. Taiwanese ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou mentions that Britain's participation in the AUKUS deal is simply fanning the flames unnecessarily in the South China Sea.

The US administration and the United Kingdom have backfired in a trilateral submarine deal, hoping its participation would enhance the moves to contain China. Instead, Taiwan called the moves of Britain as causing China to do drastic measures seeing the tri-nation alliance as a direct threat, especially the employment of nuclear force, which it assured not to use.

China, Taiwan dispute magnified by AUKUS deal

Taiwan's answer to the UK as it pledged to defend its sovereignty and international law, should Beijing force the island to recognize it as its an extension, reported the Express UK.

After the signing on Wednesday, the AUKUS deal has gone awry, and the initiative is another condition in US foreign policy. Instead of assuring a safer Indo-Pacific nuclear submarine deal, discussions have made it more controversial if China and Taiwan come to dispute.

The deal will unify the three countries which have shown support for the breakaway republic from the mainland. Still, no one wants to finally consider Taiwan as a separate country instead of the One China policy of the CCP.

Theresa May, the former UK PM who superseded Boris Johnson, took issue with joining the deal last Thursday. She suggested whether it was wise to join Joe Biden's AUKUS defense pact when inclusion could pull the country into a serious conflict, cited UK Chant. Taipei tells Downing Street it is satisfied with the US and Australia's involvement.

Read Also: Australia Expects Military Crisis if China Ever Invades Taiwan

UK not needed by Taiwan to fend for itself

Chinese president Xi Jinping has indicated since 2019 that the Peoples' Republic of China (PRC) and Republic of China (ROC) will be unified, though force is not out of the picture.

UK Prime Minister Johnson said this affected the People's Liberation Army's move to capture the island enclave. In a statement, the UK will protect international law, which is the advice for British allies worldwide, and the advice given to Beijing given its belligerence in the region.

Last Friday in Taipei, Joanne Ou, Taiwanese ministry spokesperson, cleared up the government's stand, stating that the island appreciated the support of other governments but cited that involvement from a western military is not necessary. She added the extra support of the international community and the same-minded nation is noted but not crucial at the moment. She furthers said that the AUKUS is welcome to Taiwan, but the involvement of the UK in a conflict in the Taiwan strait is not asked for.

Securing the island enclave and its national security is on the people and leadership of the nation. The concern of the UK is reasonable, but it should not fight for us, noted FR24.

The spokesperson said that existing foundations are acceptable. The government will be working with Washington and Canberra, with other nations, to expand Taiwan's interests in keeping peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a video conference, Xi spoke with chiefs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan and told every member to push against any interference from the west and move forward and progress. Taipei tells Downing Street not to oppose China as its proxy, and the Taiwanese can fend for themselves. The AUKUS deal is acceptable, but it has made the region more unstable via the foreign policy of the US.

Related Article: Ex-Australian PM Blasts Trilateral Nuclear Submarine Deal With US, UK; Doubts Biden's Credibility To Stand Up to China

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.