Last night, Cedric the Entertainer mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 57-year-old host of the 2021 Emmy Awards ridiculed the couple for their heated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The comedian remarked to the gathering of Hollywood stars assembled in Los Angeles for the ceremony, "As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy."

The couple's allegation that a member of the Royal Family had questioned how dark their baby Archie's skin tone would be before he was born startled Cedric.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked at Emmys

He went on to make jokes about baby Archie teaching the Royal Family how to dance, as well as ridiculing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's concerns about their time as important members of the Royal Family. As Cedric laughed on stage, Josh O'Connor and several members of The Crown cast were seen on camera looking uncomfortable, as per The Sun.

The comedian hosted the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday. Cedric was spotted making jabs at the Royals while referencing the famous Netflix program The Crown, taking to the stage in front of a smaller crowd owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cedric was also heard laughing about the coronavirus pandemic and the controversy over vaccines for the virus during the Emmys. The awards ceremony this year was hosted at LA Live with a smaller crowd capacity, and visitors were needed to be vaccinated in order to attend.

Read Also: Nicki Minaj's Week of Feud With World Leaders, Reporters, and Fans Over COVID-19 Vaccine Tweet

2021 Emmy Awards' host also pokes fun of Nicki Minaj

Cedric the Entertainer also mocked Nicki Minaj's recent claims, which prompted another of his jokes. Nicki Minaj's recent allegations that the vaccination had rendered her cousin's friend "impotent" were targeted by the host, Daily Mail reported.

After revealing she couldn't attend the Met Gala in New York because she hadn't been vaccinated, the rapper was spotted encouraging followers to think twice about getting vaccinated. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend had it and turned impotent," Nicki tweeted, expressing her reservations over the vaccine.

Nicki's post was slammed by health officials in the United States and Trinidad and Tobago, who claimed her statements were false. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, encouraged Nicki to "think carefully" before making vaccination claims.

Cedric the Entertainer hosted at Emmys 2021

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 2021 Emmys with a bang - with the help of several A-listers who joined him in a joyful hip-hop performance. The event began at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with an opening riff on Biz Markie's "Just a Friend," which included a variety of performances that included LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, Rita Wilson, and others.

As the crowd rose and danced, some celebs who were sitting helped with the performance, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Mandy Moore, Mj Rodriguez, and Billy Porter. Following the presentation of a few prizes, Cedric reclaimed the mike and began cracking jokes about Nicki Minaj, who had been ridiculed online for her anti-vax remarks, the "Jeopardy!" host fiasco, and the royal family.

Cedric the Entertainer held a special place in his heart for hosting the Emmys, citing how television helped many people get through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per The NY Post.

Related Article: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Accused of "Breathtaking Entitlement" Amid Request to Baptize Daughter, Lilibet in the UK



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.