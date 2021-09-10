Although no date has been announced, rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl's christening are already in full gear. Lilibet has been kept away from prying eyes and her privacy has been protected by the couple, who have been extremely active in the media recently from their Californian house.

The couple is now pushing for a christening ceremony at the private chapel at Windsor Castle, as she is now older than her brother Archie was when he was baptized. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attitude of entitlement may appear stunning to some.

They appear blissfully ignorant of the havoc they have wreaked on the Queen, the monarchy, and the Royal Family as a result of their actions. After all, their strained relationship with the royal family since their retirement as working royals, as well as their readiness to make disparaging accusations on television, have left lasting wounds.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry prepare for Lilibet's baptism in the UK

Some believe that the once-close brothers William and Harry's damaged relationship are irreversible, Irish Mirror reported. However, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their staff of advisers in the United States appear blissfully unaware of the harm they've done, including claims that the Firm harbors a racist and is unconcerned about mental health.

Lilibet Diana, who bears the Queen's pet name and the name of Prince Harry's mother Diana, was born in June in California. Although royal expert Robert Jobson believes it would be "breathtaking" for Meghan and Harry to expect any type of royal affair, it is unclear where she would be baptized, as per The Sun.

Many saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to name their second child Lilibet as an attempt to mend their relationship with the Royal Family. According to the BBC, the couple did not consult the Queen on the name Lilibet, which the Sussexes later denied.

Buckingham Palace remained silent after that, leading many to believe it was because they supported the BBC's account of events. Despite the uncomfortable mix-up, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have launched a bold pitch for a meeting with the Queen in the United Kingdom in the coming weeks.

They have volunteered to travel in to see Queen Elizabeth, which would be the Duchess' first visit to the UK since Megxit in March 2020, and Her Majesty's first chance to see her great-granddaughter.

As he and Meghan prepare for Lilibet's christening, Prince Harry is said to have made "olive branch" calls to his relatives. Senior employees, on the other hand, are believed to be taken aback by the request for a meeting, which comes months after the pair slammed the Royal Family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Read Also: Kris Wu Allegedly Tries to Sell Properties Amid Video Spreading With Striking Resemblance to The Idol Visiting Hospital

Royal family to speak out in Prince Philip documentary

Per Express.co, Meghan Markle will not appear in the Royal Family's BBC tribute video to Prince Philip. The one-hour special, which will premiere later this month, will include more than a dozen members of the Royal Family. Prince Harry, along with Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, is one of the royals featured in the tribute video, having left royal responsibilities last year to start a new life in California with Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex, as well as Kate Middleton and other Queen's spouses and Philip's grandkids, will not be included in the show. On BBC One on September 22 at 9 pm, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will broadcast.

The celebration was supposed to take place in June to commemorate Philip's 100th birthday, but the monarch's beloved spouse died two months before his birthday. "Poignant recollections, lots of humor, and countless fresh insights into the character and impact of this royal pioneer," according to the BBC.

Related Article: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Furious Over Prince Charles' Future Monarchy Plans That Would Prevent Archie To Become Prince



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.