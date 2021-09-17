Nicki Minaj announced to her 22.7 million followers on Monday, September 13, that she will not be attending this year's Met Gala due to the event's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

This sparked a series of events that resulted in Minaj fighting with international leaders, critics, and journalists on social media. The singer claimed she was invited to the White House to discuss COVID-19 after alleging the vaccine causes impotence; but an official refuted her claim, stating the rapper was merely given a phone conversation with a doctor.

White House refutes Nicki Minaj's claims

A White House official, on the other hand, debunked her claim of being welcomed in person, claiming the singer was just given a phone call. Minaj went on to say that she had been invited to the White House, but that she had offered a "Live" online session instead since she didn't want to fly because of the pandemic.

The "Starships" singer made news this week when she missed the Met Gala and informed her followers that guests were needed to get vaccinated. She stated that she would not have the COVID-19 vaccine until she felt she had done enough research, as per Page Six.

Minaj said she wouldn't be attending the Met Gala because guests needed to get vaccinated against COVID-19. All visitors must provide evidence of vaccination, according to the Met's visiting standards, to which attendees were required to comply. She followed up with a story of an acquaintance of her cousin's in Trinidad who "become impotent" after receiving the vaccination, according to her.

There is no evidence that the vaccination affects infertility in men or women, according to the CDC. The claim has also been refuted by a number of health experts, Insider reported. Nicki Minaj went on to say that she would most likely receive the vaccination because she is going on tour, and she then asked her fans to vote on which vaccine supplier they would recommend: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or "other."

The CDC stated that all approved vaccinations are safe and effective in preventing serious disease. Minaj tweeted a video from MSNBC's weeknight political analysis show "The ReidOut" on Tuesday, in which political commentator and presenter Joy-Ann Reid replied to her comments. She then brought up an earlier feud with Reid, in which she was accused of writing homophobic blog entries.

Fans protest outside CDC in Atlanta

Minaj then got into a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan, a famous television personality who referred to her as "ghastly." Morgan accused Minaj of ignoring his children at an event. Meanwhile, on his evening Fox News broadcast on Wednesday, Tucker Carlson supported Minaj. He accused Democrats of "bullying" Minaj over her vaccination opinions and requested an interview with her cousin's friend.

Nicki Minaj's tweets expressing her concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine inspired a group of her fans to stage a demonstration outside the CDC headquarters in Atlanta on Wednesday, with one loud supporter declaring, "We should all question this vaccine."

WGCL-TV captured footage of the incident wherein the protestors, who were all dressed in masks and wearing medical gloves, yelled, "Nicki Minaj told me the truth! Fauci lied to me!"

Minaj also made headlines when she claimed that a coronavirus vaccination gave her cousin's friend in Trinidad impotence and enlarged testicles, a claim that many officials and health professionals rejected.

With the allegation about her cousin's friend's supposed reaction to the vaccination, critics accused the rapper of promoting misinformation about COVID-19, but Twitter ruled her postings did not violate its guidelines. Per Fox News, Neetu Abad, a behavioral scientist at the CDC, said when it comes to their health, people should trust medical professionals, not celebrities.

