A video in which Jihadis were shown in bizarre karate drills, executing kicks and punches like a those in movies. The publicity video comes after the US final withdrawal, indicating what their fighters are made of.

It is part of a propaganda drive to push the Taliban Jihadi's victory due to the misstep of Joe Biden, creating a no-win situation for the US and victory for the insurgents' capture of Afghanistan. After August 31, the organization's leadership showed the world that the Taliban is victorious after 20 years.

Taliban releases propaganda video of fighters doing Karate

A video was shown by the Taliban bosses demonstrating their fighters in US issue uniforms while accomplishing martial arts feats. They were crushing boards, flying punches, breaking plates in the air, doing high kicks, and staged martial arts fight scenes, reported the Sun UK.

Heads of the Taliban posted the video on Twitter in social media as one of the many taunts directed to the West, especially the current US regime that allowed their spectacular takeover of Afghanistan.

The scene was linked together in the Taliban's propaganda video, showing them doing martial arts antics, but it was far different with their men with high-powered firearms.

It was a spectacle that echoed western military parades, and the leaders sat in an improvised grandstand to see the fighter's entourage in front, performing for the camera and media.

Propaganda video features celebration of Taliban victory

Part of the celebration included a parade of horrific devices like suicide vests and car bombs displayed on the back of a pickup truck. This display of suicide bombing and mayhem devices is called the military industry of the Mujaheddin, and the Jihadis shown in bizarre karate drills are astonishing.

The procession appears to have taken place in front of a group of Taliban leaders who sat watching from a makeshift grandstand. The video features a group named 'The lodge' that got their faces pixelated on purpose to mask who they were.

Filming of this quasi-military parade that might be reminiscent of the west is in Kandahar, the site of recent killings of Afghans, cited Al Jazeera. The whole Talib spectacular lasted for a full 40-minutes. Segments in the terror groups special include their version of the goosesteps of the troops in dress uniforms and some even riding horses.

They did not miss a chance to show the world their haul of stolen weapons that were made in Russia and the US, displaying primary infantry weapons like assault weapons and man carried rocket launchers for anti-armor purposes.

The terrorists wear camouflage suits, balaclavas while destroying boards and pots as a show of strength, the fighting in kung fu style fighting in staged fights for all the world to see. Taliban added they are looking to commit the ultimate sacrifice, with displays of martial arts prowess in these celebrations.

One of the directed scenes shows one terrorist appearing to break the neck, similar to a B-movie. Next, one fighter does something else like running on the back of others like stunt performers. All soldiers in the propaganda video wore US camouflage to insult the US armed services.

The spectacle of Jihadis shown in bizarre karate drills and the antics done for the propaganda opportunity is how elated they are a beating the most powerful military in the world.

