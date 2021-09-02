Kanye West's new album 'Donda' sheds light on the rapper's failing marriage to reality television star Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married on May 24, 2014, in a spectacular wedding in Florence, Italy. The wedding took place about a year after the KKW Beauty CEO and the 'Stronger' singer had their first child, daughter North West, who is now eight years old.

West allegedly cheated on Kardashian following the birth of their first two children, according to a series of lyrics in the melancholy single 'Hurricane.' According to a source, the reference to a "new chick" in Hurricane's lyrics isn't a reference to West's relationship with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, whom he allegedly split from last month.

'Donda' album reveals Kanye West's sentiments

The reason behind the revealing words in the single from his current album, 'Donda,' which was launched with a lot of hype and controversy, has been confirmed by several sources.

West is also mentioned in the song as never returning home to their multimillion-dollar estate and battling alcoholism. Despite the apparent cheating, Page Six was informed that it wasn't the final straw for Kim, as she went on to have two more children before calling it quits.

While West's odd presidential campaign and Twitter tirades strained the marriage, his cheating and alcoholism also caused problems. West's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

Kim Kardashian announced her divorce from the 'All of the Lights' rapper in early January. In February, the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star filed for divorce.

Per Daily Mail, the SKIMS CEO received some lighthearted criticism for the posts, since it looked like she was listening to the music on mute because the volume on her phone was turned down. 'Hurricane' is one of several tracks on West's new album 'Donda' that reveal more about the rapper's thoughts and sentiments leading up to his divorce from Kardashian earlier this year

Read Also: Watch: Lizzo Fakes Pregnant Belly After Fan Art Shows What Her and Chris Evans' Baby Would Look Like

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West may reconcile

However, it appears like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West still have hope of rekindling their romance. According to sources, the fashion star is "open" to the idea of reconciling with the rapper.

Following their divorce, the ex-couple made news by recreating their 2014 wedding at West's Donda listening event in Chicago last month. "They're now in a great place and Kim wants to enjoy this time and be a family unit", the source said, as per The International News.

Kanye West is said to be doing his hardest to reconnect with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Following the former couple's recent appearance at Kanye's Donda event, when they replicated their 2014 wedding on stage and then departed hand in hand for theatrics, Kanye West has changed his mind.

The rapper reportedly wants to rekindle his relationship with Kim, according to a source close to the couple. He sees them together and wants to make it happen right now. He's been attempting to reclaim her favor, and it appears to be succeeding, PinkVilla reported.

Related Article: Kanye West Claims Universal Releases 'Donda' Without His Approval; All Lyrics Appear to Diss Kim Kardashian

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.