Kanye West's new album, 'Donda,' appears to be a dig at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Donda was unexpectedly released on Sunday after more than a month of delays with the album surfacing on streaming services without notice.

The Weeknd, Jay-Z, and Ariana Grande are among the musicians that featured on the 26-track, 108-minute epic. Meanwhile, fans have focused on lyrics that appear to allude to West's split from Kardashian.

Kanye West mocks Universal for releasing 'Donda' without his consent

Kanye West claims that the release of his new album Donda was done without his permission and that he did not support it. After a month of delays, the 'Through The Wire' rapper's 10th album, Donda, was eventually released on Spotify and Apple Music on Sunday, much to the delight of his fans.

However, Kanye West, 44, turned to Instagram just hours later to make dramatic accusations that he had a falling out with his record label. West was alluding to the tune Jail Part 2 in his tweet, which features disgraced musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on vocals, according to METRO.

Fans were outraged when Kanye West and rock singer, Marilyn Manson, joined onstage at a Donda listening party in Chicago last week, believing they didn't deserve the attention given their separate problems.

Meanwhile, in the song "Jail," West appears to criticize Kardashian for ending their marriage while he also seems to be celebrating his newfound relationship status in another pub. West also likely raged against Kardashian's decision to divorce in the song "Believe What I Say," arguing that he "never questioned what you were asking for" and that he "gave you every single thing you were asking for."

It's unclear whether West's references to his breakup with Kim Kardashian reflect his present state of mind or evoke memories of their early days apart, as per The Independent.

Chris Brown blasts Kanye West

Singer Chris Brown, who appears to have been removed from the record, is one person who isn't overjoyed after hearing it for the first time. The 32-year-old singer had hoped to appear in a verse of the song New Again, which was track 18 on the 27-track album.

Brown appears to have slammed West only hours after Donda was made available on streaming services. While Chris Brown did not elaborate on his cooperation on New Again, a source close to the issue said he was "a bit upset about the verse being removed" from the song.

West is identified as the vocalist in the intro, verse one, and pre-chorus, according to the lyrics. The chorus is said to have been performed by Brown and West.

Over the years, Brown and West have previously cooperated on two songs. 'Down,' which appeared on Brown's second studio album Exclusive, was co-written and sung by Kanye West in 2007.

West's song 'Waves,' from his widely acclaimed seventh studio album The Life of Pablo, featured Brown and Kid Cudi in 2016. Rapper Soulja Boy has also spoken out, claiming that he had a verse in a song that was cut from the final mix.

Not long after the release of pDonda, which is named after West's late mother - Donda West - Kanye turned to Instagram to criticize his record company. Donda's 24th track, Jail Pt 2, would be accessible on streaming sites a few hours after the rest of the album was released, Daily Mail reported.

