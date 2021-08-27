Lizzo's romance with Chris Evans may be purely fictional for the time being, but the Grammy winner's fans are anxious for "Chrizzo" to become a reality.

A TikTok user, @Maryscartoons, released a short video last week in which she digitally merged Lizzo and Evans' face characteristics to imagine what their future kid could look like. Lizzo enjoys daydreaming about her future with Chris Evans.

Lizzo hilariously reacts to a fan

Per Hollywood Life, after he replied to her direct message on Instagram, the singer suggested that she was pregnant with the Marvel actor's child, and now, Lizzo has taken things a step further - jokingly, of course. It was also a brilliant video because it contained Lizzo's new song "Rumors," which includes Cardi B.

In the video, the narrator can be heard stating, "Mixing Lizzo and Chris Evans to see what their kid would look like." Anyway, Lizzo has now uploaded the same video to her TikTok account, and her reaction is hilarious. Lizzo flaunted a fake baby belly at the end of the brief video.

Lizzo's public, though harmless, obsession with Evans began in April, when she claimed she'd sent the "Avengers" actor an Instagram message while drunk. Evans jokingly reacted to Lizzo's message the next day, as seen in one of the singer's TikTok videos, as per HuffPost.

Lizzo flirts with One Direction member Niall Horan

Lizzo continued the flirtation with a second TikTok video in which she joked about being pregnant with Evans' child, as is her norm. Unfortunately for Chris Evans, Lizzo appears to be focusing her attention on another Hollywood heartthrob at the moment. During Niall Horan's guest-hosting appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, she appeared, and the conversation soon took on the air of a flirtatious speed dating.

The 33-year-old singer was introduced by Niall, 27, a member of One Direction, who hailed her as his "beautiful friend," and Lizzo characterized the call as the sexiest she'd ever had. Niall complimented Lizzo on having her fans, dubbed "Lizzbians," and quipped that he had established his own, called "Horandogs." He confessed that it sounds a little bit different depending on where you're from.

Per Daily Mail, Niall also inquired about her previous employment as a sign spinner for Liberty Tax Preparation Service and whether she had any sales pitch lines when spinning. Lizzo was on the program to promote her new track Rumors, which she co-wrote with rapper Cardi B, 28, and Niall shared a promotional photo of the two.

Rumors featuring Cardi B premiered at number four on the charts, according to Niall, and Lizzo stated it was her best debut to date. Lizzo thanked Cardi B for her contribution to the song and for appearing in her music video while pregnant.

Lizzo was also questioned if she remembered her first meeting with Niall, and she said she did, at a BBC Radio 1 event. Niall also claimed he loved and trusted her, which elicited a collective 'aww' from the crowd and Lizzo.

Niall consented when Lizzo chose the show's security guard and sidekick Guillermo. Niall then asked Lizzo if she could take him on by making the sexiest animal sounds she could. He then recommended they go to Dave And Buster's using the $25 gift card Jimmy had left in his dressing room, and Lizzo enthusiastically agreed.

