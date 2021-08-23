High Point police stated in a press release that a woman tasked with caring for a woman with cerebral palsy was charged in her death Monday, nearly two weeks after the lady died after being left unattended in a vehicle for five hours.

Briea D. Askew, 29, of Greensboro, North Carolina, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 21-year-old Jamestown lady. According to authorities, the subject was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center on August 10 with a temperature of above 110 degrees. A short time afterward, she was pronounced dead.

The patient was left in a hot car for five hours

The death was investigated by the Special Victims Unit of the police department. The victim was kept in a car without air conditioning for almost five hours, according to investigators. Authorities claim that excessive heat and humidity had a factor in the fatality. The North Carolina caretaker was being detained on a $200,000 secured bond at the High Point prison, Greensboro.com reported.

Officers from the High Point Police Department responded to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center in connection with a death investigation. The victim, a 21-year-old woman from Jamestown, was taken to the hospital with an extraordinarily high temperature of over 110 degrees and was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the inquiry.

Briea Askew was caring for the victim, who had cerebral palsy. The HPDP Special Victims Unit was dispatched to the scene and began an investigation.

During the inquiry, it was discovered that the victim had been left alone in a car for about five hours. The fatality was caused by the extreme heat and humidity, as well as the lack of air conditioning in the car, as per Fox 8.

