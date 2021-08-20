An 11-month-old baby from northern Indiana was reported missing and found dead in a wooded area after a man who volunteered to watch her for a few days led authorities to her body.

Prosecutor Nelson Chipman Jr. of Marshall County announced on Thursday that a man, Justin Miller, 37, would be charged with negligence of a dependent resulting in death. Miller initially told authorities that he left her with a neighbor on Sunday, but later modified his tale, claiming that he awoke Saturday to find the baby dead and then disposed of her body.

Babysitter disposed of missing baby in Indiana woods

Mercedes Lain's body was discovered in a very wooded region of Starke County on Wednesday night after Miller led officers there, ABC7 reported. According to Chipman, the girl's parents are charged with one count of neglect of a dependent for allegedly leaving their child with Miller.

The 11-month-old baby who had been reported missing was discovered dead in Starke County, Indiana, on Thursday, according to officials. The girl was last seen Saturday when her parents left her under the care of a friend named Justin Miller.

Per Fox13, Mercedes' father, Kenny Lain, reported her missing on Sunday, prompting a silver alert. Miller was caught by police on Monday; and after a series of interrogations, Miller led them to the girl's remains, according to authorities.

Kenny Lain and Tiffany Coburn, the girl's parents, are also facing accusations of neglect of a dependent. Investigators found no evidence that the girl's parents were aware of her fate when they reported her missing on Sunday.

Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. According to officials, more charges may be filed as an outcome of the autopsy results.

A silver alert was issued across Indiana as authorities launched a desperate hunt for the missing baby, who was last seen with Miller about 12.30 a.m. Saturday. Miller was found in the early hours of Monday morning, but Mercedes, who was dressed in a white onesie with pink trim, was nowhere to be seen.

He was taken into custody for interrogation, which led to Lain and Coburn's arrest the next morning. CBS Indianapolis reports Miller initially told the family that he had dropped Mercedes off with one of their neighbors, but this was shortly shown to be false.

Authorities suspect crime as a drug-related case

Miller finally led authorities to Mercedes' remains in a wooded location in Starke County on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, right before cops reported the finding of Mercedes' body during a press conference, the silver alert issued for her was revoked.

Mercedes is believed to have died on Saturday night and drugs may have played a role in her death. They also claim that Lain and Coburn were unaware of their daughter's death when they reported her missing.

The couple reportedly gave Mercedes to Miller so they could take a break. He was supposed to bring her back on Saturday, but that was postponed until Sunday.

Miller, however, was unable to be reached when the baby was supposed to be returned, and she was reported missing. After the allegation was filed, cops stated the girl's mother, Coburn, had left a duffel bag with "illegal narcotics" at a neighbor's house.

The babysitter reportedly told investigators that Lain contacted him on August 12 about purchasing synthetic marijuana, just one day before he took Mercedes. When he was with the baby, he acknowledged "smoking synthetic marijuana multiple times" and said he had talked with the baby's parents about how they were having problems with Mercedes.

Miller stated that he would keep an eye on her for a few days to give them both a break. However, authorities said his account of events altered many times after he claimed to have dropped Mercedes off with another relative at an Economy Inn.

Mercedes' parents were unable to be contacted after the missing person report was lodged. Authorities discovered Lain "under the influence of an unknown substance," and Coburn admitted to using methamphetamine "numerous times," as per The Sun.

