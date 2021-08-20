A woman's naked body was wheeled out of a Wall Street building after she was discovered stuffed in a 55-gallon drum in New Jersey. At around 10:45 p.m. on August 12, New York cops were going through surveillance video showing a man dragging the barrel on a luggage rack out of the luxury 95 Wall Street high-rise and into a U-Haul van.

Nicole Flanagan was discovered inside a 55-gallon drum on Wall Street on August 13, according to reports. Staff was terrified at the discovery after a "foul smell" was reported.

According to New Jersey police and NYPD sources, surveillance footage shows a man removing a barrel the night before. No arrests have yet been made in connection with her death.

Woman's dead body stuffed in a barrel

The dreadful finding was discovered in a Wall Street property that also rents out apartments on Airbnb. She was seen with a man who has subsequently been recognized as a member of the city's renowned Snow Gang on surveillance tape the night before entering the building in downtown Manhattan, sources said.

Police in bulletproof vests raided the top-floor apartment on August 19, witnesses say, as they try to get to the bottom of what happened. But neighbors say cops missed the two men that lived in the flat by a matter of hours, as per the MIRROR.

Police are looking into the circumstances of the death and the source of the container. According to sources, a medical examiner in Bergen County found no evidence of injuries on the woman's body and ordered a toxicology report.

According to sources, Flanagan was shown on surveillance video entering the building that night with a man who has been recognized by the police. According to online reviews, the building, which is a converted office space, rents out units on Airbnb and has a lot of complaints on file with the NYPD, police said.

A 22nd-floor tenant said police broke down his neighbor's door at 11 a.m. and had centered their inquiry on that unit, which he said had been occupied by two guys in their mid-20s. The duo was heard inside their apartment around 11 p.m. Wednesday, but by the time police arrived Thursday morning, they had vanished.

The luxury flat was piled up of complaints

According to the neighbor, the two men moved into the building during the pandemic and had worked out a living arrangement with the apartment's leaseholder. Questions were directed to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which did not respond immediately on Thursday.

Last week, the county agency said it was looking into "the circumstances of the death and the origin of the container," but it didn't say who the woman was or if she had any ties to New York City. On Wednesday, New Jersey cops enlisted the help of the NYPD to investigate a death. According to sources, cops are still looking for the U-Haul.

Per The Sun, the man who brought the drum was initially questioned by a security guard at the Wall Street building; but he backed off once he claimed to be moving. He didn't seem to raise any more suspicions when he returned with the drum strapped to the luggage rack.

A rooftop terrace and lounge, an outdoor basketball court, and a fitness center have been added to the doorman building in Manhattan's Financial District, which was formerly used as offices. According to the New York Post, the studio, one and two-bedroom units are rented out on Airbnb.

Cops said the location has also piled up a lot of complaints with the NYPD. The man believes he first noticed the two males in the building around the time the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.

Daily Voice reports a cousin of the victim identified Flanagan as a 42-year-old mother of three who shared her time between a residence in Greenwich, Connecticut, and the Fordham district of the Bronx. Flanagan was previously detained for prostitution, according to a police source. She has also been arrested before for drug-related offenses.

