North Korea has issued a warning to people not to speak about national leader Kim Jong Un's health after he recently lost weight, describing such discourse as a "reactionary act."

Government Says North Korea's Leader is Healthy

In a recently published article in RFA, government officials have been pushing the narrative that Kim, also known as the "Highest Dignity," is healthy and that his recent weight loss demonstrates that he is suffering alongside his people, who are dealing with chronic food insecurity exacerbated by the effects of a long-running COVID-19 pandemic.

When Kim reappeared in state media in June after a lengthy absence, he looked significantly slimmer, sparking widespread curiosity. Meanwhile, officials regarded the propagation of allegations regarding Kim's health to be treasonous and initiated an inquiry to find out where the reports started.

A resident of the northeastern port city said, "As stories of health problems related to the Highest Dignity's weight loss spread among the residents, many of the neighborhood watch units here in Chongjin made official statements to the people at their weekly meeting, saying that it is a 'reactionary act' to talk about the leader's health," according to a published article in VOA News.

North Korean State Television Admitted Kim's Weight Loss

Kim Jong Un's apparent weight loss has been recognized by North Korean official media, which even admits that the leader's health is a source of worry in Pyongyang. According to the Yonhap news agency in South Korea, the statement was made during a state-run Korean Central Television interview with a North Korean citizen.

The remarks were in a separate KCTV broadcast that included street interviews with people who expressed their thoughts on a range of subjects, including a recent cultural performance. Kim's health problems were not mentioned in the report. Analysts say it is still significant that Pyongyang is recognizing his new look, according to a report published in BBC News.

The 37-year-health old's has long been a source of concern, most recently when he appeared on state television looking considerably slimmer than he did a few weeks before. Though Kim's altered body was obvious in his smaller face and baggy clothing, one news source used state media pictures of the leader's $12,000 IWC Portofino Automatic watch to potentially corroborate the weight reduction.

Kim's Health Status Intensified Last Year

Last year, after skipping a big public birthday party for his late grandpa, North Korea's founding leader, rumors concerning Kim's health grew. Kim has been missing from official media for many long periods of time without explanation since then.

Kim, who smokes a lot of cigarettes, looks much heavier now than when he first came to power in 2011. Kim weighed over 136 kilos last year, according to South Korea's intelligence service. When Kim was out of the public eye for many weeks in 2014, rumors regarding his health began to spread. He soon reappeared, accompanied by a cane, and state media cryptically said that he felt "discomfort," but did not explain.

Kim's family has ruled North Korea for three generations. Kim Jong Il, his father, died of a heart attack in 2011 when he was 69 years old. Despite his untimely demise, he looked ill towards the conclusion of his life.

