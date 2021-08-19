Britney Spears is accused of slapping her longtime housekeeper after a quarrel about her dogs' treatment. The alleged battery by the 39-year-old pop artist, whose camp disputes the allegations, is currently being investigated.

After she took one of her dogs to the vet, Britney Spears allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone from her hand. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded to the alleged incident at Britney's home on Monday.

Britney Spears accused of attacking housekeeper

The alleged altercation at Spears' California home on Monday resulted in a complaint being filed with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, as TMZ first reported. The housekeeper told authorities that she had taken one of Spears' dogs to the veterinarian because the animal's treatment was not up to par. Spears allegedly challenged the housekeeper about her dog's well-being when she came home around 10.25 a.m. on Monday.

According to the woman, the disagreement between the 'Oops, I Did It Again' singer and her staff member escalated and became physical, with Spears knocking a phone out of the housekeeper's hands. The housekeeper stated that "Ms. Spears struck her. There were no injuries during the incident," according to a Ventura County Sheriff's Office representative who confirmed the incident in an email to DailyMail.com.

The housekeeper called deputies to Britney Spears' Thousand Oaks home at first, but then proceeded to a sheriff's station and filed a battery report. Spears refused to speak with deputies when they approached her.

According to a source close to the singer, the sheriff's office informed Britney Spears' team that the prosecution against her housekeeper would be dismissed. A representative for the department said the sheriff will send the investigation's findings to the District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether or not to charge Spears with misdemeanor battery.

Misdemeanor battery in California is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine. Spears has remained silent about the allegations leveled against her. Instead, she shared a snapshot of a young girl wearing a paper crown making a disrespectful hand gesture with her 33.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

Jamie Spears previously said he is willing to resign as Birtney's conservator

The incident occurred just days after her father, Jamie Spears, stated that he would not quit his role as her estate conservator until "the time is right" and amid a highly publicized fight to end her conservatorship, which controlled her life and finances for the past 13 years. Britney Spears has been demanding her father's removal as an estate conservator for months, accusing him of conservatorship abuse.

Per PEOPLE, her lawyer filed a petition to have him removed from his position. Britney's conservator, Jodi Montgomery, previously stated that the action was supported by Britney's medical team. Rosengart also requested that a court date be brought up to discuss his removal as estate conservator, which was denied by a judge.

Jamie Spears' lawyers claim he has been "the unremitting target of unjustified attacks" as a result of the publicly contested agreement, which has seen a nationwide group of supporters for the singer dubbed the #FreeBritney movement frequently takes to the streets to protest the legal arrangement swirling around her.

Britney Spears has referred to her conservatorship as "abusive," telling a judge during her dramatic June testimony that all she wants is her life back. Spears claimed in June that she was forced to use an intrauterine device for birth control, that she was forced to take pills against her will, and that she was barred from marrying, having another kid, or even traveling in her boyfriend's car without supervision.

