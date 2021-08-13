Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, said in a court filing on Thursday that he will step down as her conservator. In court documents filed Thursday, he indicated that while he feels it is very disputed whether a change in conservator is in Britney Spears' best interests at this time, he is willing to withdraw from the agreement.

Since the conservatorship was established in 2008, Jamie Spears has been in charge of his daughter's finances; but he stepped down as conservator of her personal affairs in 2019. This position is presently held by Jodi Montgomery, a professional fiduciary. Britney Spears' life has been overseen by a conservatorship since 2008 when she was twice hospitalized for mental health concerns.

Jamie Spears agrees to relinquish control over Britney

Judge Brenda J. Penny of the California Superior Court decided in November that wealth management company Bessemer Trust may act as a co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate, but she denied the singer's plea to have her father removed from his role. Britney Spears testified in June that her conservatorship is "abusive," prompting Bessemer Trust to submit resignation papers, as per ABC News.

Jamie Spears regained exclusive conservatorship of his daughter's finances when it was authorized a few weeks ago. Last month, Britney Spears' new lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, filed paperwork asking for a professional fiduciary to take over as conservator of her estate from her father, describing the current situation as a "Kafkaesque nightmare" that has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable.

According to a recent court filing on Thursday, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears stated that the singer suffers from "addiction and mental health concerns." In court records released, Jamie Spears agreed to work with Britney Spears' lawyers to transition to a new conservatory.

Since 2008, her father has served as conservator, overseeing many aspects of the pop star's personal life and estate. The lawsuit is a win for the 39-year-old singer, who has been campaigning for her father's conservatorship to be lifted, as per Business Insider via MSN.

Britney Spears' mom had no maternal role in her life

Britney's mother, Lynne, issued a blistering declaration against Jamie Spears in an affidavit presented to the court in late July in support of Britney's efforts to remove him from the conservatorship, claiming Jamie is incapable of placing Britney's interests before his own.

Jamie Spears challenged Lynne's heated declaration in a court file on Thursday, writing that she had made false representations in the court petition, marking the first time in a recent public court filing that any reference of Lynne's "addiction issues" has been made.

Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears' attorney, said Jamie Spears' decision to depart was vindication for Britney, but he termed Jamie Spears' and his legal team's actions ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks.

Jamie Spears plans to stand down as conservator of his daughter once a clear plan is in place, per Lynne Spears. Jamie slams his ex-wife in a 15-page legal filing, saying she has no authority to weigh in on the conservatorship, Fox News reported.

It also claims that Lynne has had just a minor part in Britney Spears' life for the past thirteen years and that she has not had a maternal role in her life for decades. Lynne recently backed Britney Spears' decision to hire her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart.

Last month, Lynne appealed that the court listens to her daughter's desires and provide her permission to hire her private legal counsel. After Spears' court-appointed counsel, Samuel Ingham III, sought to withdraw from her conservatorship, the decision was made.

When the conservatorship began in 2008, Ingham was assigned to Spears' case. Lynne replied to her daughter's emotional June 23 court appearance by calling it a very courageous showing and saying she stands by Britney Spears baring her heart to the court in a passionate appeal to be heard on multiple petitions, according to legal documents from July.

