Fans of Lady Gaga are upset after her former dog walker Ryan Fischer said he has been "abandoned and neglected" since being shot while defending the singer's dogs.

Lady Gaga's fans are understandably outraged that someone who should be praised as a hero in her life is having such a difficult time financially. Remember, the singer was willing to pay $500,000 in exchange for information leading to her dogs' safe return. You'd think she'd look after the person who put their life on the line to rescue someone else's.

Lady Gaga's allegedly abandoned her dog walker

People are expressing their displeasure with the singer's alleged "abandonment" of her dog walker, who was famously shot while attempting to save her animals from robbers. The 'Poker Face' singer is being ridiculed on social media by her fans after Ryan Fischer launched his GoFundMe page, claiming he is homeless, out of money, and surviving on donations from compassionate loved ones.

It's unclear what the singer has done for her renowned employee at this point, but he's clearly in a position where he needs assistance. Fischer uploaded the GoFundMe page on Instagram, along with a video of himself in a hospital bed, revealing the bullet wounds he got during the attack, The Blast reported.

Dognappers shot Ryan Fischer while he was walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs, and he was left for dead. Ryan was brought to the hospital after the assault, where he underwent pulmonary surgery. Fortunately, physicians were able to save him, and he was placed under the care of medical professionals.

Per Express.co, Ryan chose to have a "sabbatical" and travel throughout North America after being discharged to repair his "emotional and mental health" following the incident. Ryan's motorhome broke down two months into his journey, and he is now seeking $40,000 in donations to get back on the road.

He says on his GoFundMe page that he plans to visit "retreat centers, trauma programs, queer, creatives, and spiritual healers," and that he hopes to use the funds to help pay for a new van and travel expenses. The dog walker has so far raised a whopping $22,000 toward his goal.

Fischer was shot in February amid a dognapping incident

Ryan Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav late at night in Los Angeles on February 24. Two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen after he was shot in the chest. Fischer was brought to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, and Lady Gaga's dogs were reunited with her a few days later.

Fischer spoke on the national attention he's received since being called the victim in the case back in May. Lady Gaga was in Italy filming a project at the time he was hospitalized. While he stated at the time that he was "still healing" from the pain caused by the incident, he expressed gratitude for the kind wishes he received.

The dog walker has a decade of experience working with dogs. He stated earlier this year that the incident had put his career's future in jeopardy. Three individuals and two suspected accomplices were accused of the crime, and they all pled not guilty.

In connection with the violence, police detained James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, they are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery.

Authorities have stated that the Lady Gaga connection was purely coincidental. The theft was motivated by the high value of the French bulldogs, which can cost thousands of dollars, and authorities believe the criminals were unaware that the dogs belonged to the pop star, as per Fox News.

