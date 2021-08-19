The drive for new technologies says some experts warn Chinese solar panel station's design can burn the Earth's surface in an accident. The system's primary goal is to provide power to China, but some think it can be weaponized.

Scientists do not have faith in a Chinese designed solar array in space to provide power. They worry an accident might direct the energy that can burn up the surface of the Earth.

This structure will be based in space to harvest solar power and directly beam down to a receiving station on terrestrial land.

China committed to build Solar Space Station soon

China said a solar energy station would be built in the Earth's orbit by 2030, with a system in place to create one Gigawatt by 2049, which can power an entire city, reported Daily Star.

Still, the confidence of the Chinese in technical competence is not solid if it does turn into a weaponized death ray that fires intense microwaves that will be damaging to all living things.

This disaster is mostly what the west expects should China lose control of the device. According to projections, the sun's intense radiation will be aimed toward vast waters, avoiding land and vulnerable inhabitants.

The effect of too much solar radiation, which is heat and light, will hit the Earth squarely, and if it fails to heat the sea, the land will get bathed in the intense heat.

An essentially insane idea that Isaac Asimov, a legendary sci-fi writer, thought of during the 1940s is where China must have gotten inspiration. Although many call it too ambitious or reckless at the same time, Chinese solar panel stations are set to become a reality soon.

Other nations are eager to push such projects, like the UK, which might want eco-friendly green energy options.

How the Solar Space Station will function

Having solar installations in the Earth's atmosphere will optimize harvest sunlight energy, continually charging large areas of solar energy collection cells.

Energy is transformed into microwaves that the space station will beam down like a laser to an earth station.

The Earth receiving station will send it to a local power grid to distribute the power and have sustainable energy that does not impact the environment.

According to Yang Shizhong, Head scientist, the project would be efficient and worth the government's funding, Clarion News.

A prominent solar panel collector based in space will be a constant source of clean power not limited by seasons or where it is out. Space is the best location for it. But the solution might be too much for the purpose.

These gargantuan structures will need to float as high as 35,000 kilometers over the planet, which will be a technical feat for China, noted the Daily Advent.

The International Space Station floats 250 miles over the Earth and constantly has issues in its upkeep at that altitude.

It would be a threat if a densely packed location gets roasted in death rays, but no one knows what will happen next.

Scientists are ringing the alarms bells like crazy if the Chinese get up there. They warn that the extra heat will mess with Earth's natural temperature control and knock the combination of natural gases to keep everything alive.

Chinese said they would address these doomsday-ish concerns and study them. With the existing climate change and other global heat problems, Chinese solar panel stations can threaten Earth's surface, making it worse.

