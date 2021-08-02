Renowned Maryland cybersecurity executive Juanita Koilpillai, 58, was found dead in Tracys Landing, a Chesapeake Bay-side community, on July 25. Authorities accused her son of the horrific murder.

Her partner reported that her wife was missing, and blood stains were discovered outside the house. Police in Anne Arundel County claimed the victim suffered several blunt force wounds, and the case was later deemed as murder. The victim's car was nowhere to be found at the house.

Son arrested for cybersecurity executive's death

On Saturday, the son of Anne Arundel County cybersecurity executive Juanita Koilpillai was arrested for her murder, marking the latest twist in an incident that shook the region's tech community working at the crossroads of startups federal government. According to a news release, police said they arrested her son Andrew Beavers in Leesburg, Virginia, over the weekend and charged him with first- and second-degree murder.

Per Fox News, Beavers had a recent cut on his right hand that he couldn't explain when police discovered the vehicle near Leesburg. Police described the attack as a targeted event rather than a random act.

He was detained in Loudoun County, Virginia, where he awaits extradition, according to Lt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokesperson. When police arrived at the victim's home at Tracys Landing on Genoa Road to begin their investigation, they discovered the victim's car was stolen; and her son was not present.

Police claimed they located the vehicle about 70 miles south in Leesburg, Virginia, after entering the missing automobile into a national database. Koilpillai was a well-known cybersecurity executive in the Northern Virginia area.

A lady who regarded Koilpillai as her best friend said it is tough to deal with as Koilpillai is well-liked in the area, CBS Baltimore reported. "There are so many people who are reeling from the shock because she is such a loved person," the woman added.

Police said Koilpillai's remains were discovered during a search of the area and declared dead at the spot. Her car was found near Leesburg, Virginia; and a medical examiner determined that she died due to several "sharp force injuries."

The alleged murder weapon was discovered inside the vehicle by the investigators. According to authorities, DNA from two persons - Koilpillai and her son, Andrew Weylin Beavers - was found on an edged weapon during the inquiry. Beavers, who lived in the house with his mother, was identified as a suspect after witness interviews and forensic investigation.

Tech CEO previously helped the federal government

Juanita Koilpillai, 58, was dubbed a "genius" by her coworkers. She went to the United States in the early 1980s to study at the University of Kansas, where she blazed away in a predominantly white, male industry, eventually creating a business with the federal government as one of its clients.

According to The Capital Gazette, friends praised her as a gifted gardener, a recognized chef, a charming hostess, and a bright technology worker. She toured the world with her friends and their families, flying aircraft and producing community films with her ex-husband.

Her friend Connie Moore said the cybersecurity executive worked for 30 years in computer security and network administration and consulting for the US Securities and Exchange Commission. According to her profile for Cloud Security Alliance, Koilpillai was a FEMA's enterprise security management team member and a principal investigator for many US Department of Defense programs.

Koilpillai co-founded Cyberwolf, an advanced automated attack warning system utilized by the government, with her ex-husband. They eventually sold the firm to Symantec, a cybersecurity software company, as per Daily Mail.

