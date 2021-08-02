A Louisiana groom reportedly shot a friend on his wedding day because he suspected the man of having an affair with his bride. After an altercation with his wife and a male passenger following their nuptials in Kenner, Louisiana, a groom who was still wearing his wedding day tuxedo shot two victims in the middle of mile-long traffic congestion on the Bonnet Carré Spillway late Saturday night.

According to The St. John's Parish Sheriff's Office, Devin Jose Jones, 30, and his bride were traveling with the victim after the wedding on Saturday night when they struck traffic on I-10 in Louisiana. Around 11 p.m., the two guys began arguing. Jones then pulled out his gun and followed his companion down the highway, shooting and injuring him in the leg, authorities said.

Bride tells officials the groom tries to kill her

Meanwhile, police said the bride flagged down an ambulance and informed the crew that her husband was attempting to kill her before barricading herself inside. The Louisiana groom then attempted to enter the ambulance by force. Jones was apprehended by police while walking. The shooter's charges were still pending on Sunday.

A bystander was also injured in the hand after a bullet struck their vehicle's rear glass. The patients were flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans and are expected to recover. Authorities stated that the inquiry is still underway, as per NY Post.

Sheriff Mike Tregre of St. John Parish announced the arrest early Sunday morning. Jones, according to Tregre, had just returned to the Alexandria area after his wedding in Kenner. He was driving his new bride and a guy buddy in a vehicle. Due to a car accident, the three were trapped in traffic on I-10.

Jones began accusing his new wife of having an affair with his friend, according to Tregre. Per Fox 8 via MSN, Jones then exited the vehicle and shot his male companion, as well as another automobile stopped in traffic.

Witnesses rushed to social media while trapped in traffic last night to share their first-hand accounts of the happenings. The guy and a lady accompanying him seemed to be dressed in a tuxedo and a bridal gown, according to Cheri Faucheux.



Groom was arrested, faces charges on his wedding night

The Department of Transportation said last night at 1 a.m. that I-10 westbound was blocked due to the incident. Witnesses said the event happened around mile marker 211 when traffic stalled due to congestion after 11:00 p.m.

On his way home from the Monster Jam event at the Caesars Superdome, an off-duty SJSO officer received the call on his radio and quickly exited his car to assist.

Sheriff Tregre stated that the cop, tasked to apprehend the suspect whose identity has not been disclosed, was the primary officer. Jones was arrested and faced the following charges:

attempted second degree murder

two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property

aggravated second degree battery

illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities

The victims were flown to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where their names are yet undisclosed. The intended victim is still in the hospital, but the Lafayette guy has been released, as per WGNO.

I-10 West was shut down for more than four hours, with traffic clogging up to three miles long. The Louisiana State Police Troop B assisted the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office in controlling traffic and the collision scene.

