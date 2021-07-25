Recently, the police found human remains where missing hiker Esther Dingley was last seen has brought up. They are looking at the remains from various angles that include circumstances because she disappeared.

They've looked at the spot where she dropped off and where the bones were found. Her disappearance late last year had the makings of a classic cold case.

When she was seen the last time, no one expected that it would be the last time she would be seen alive at all. At 2 p.m., a mountain runner had seen human remains on a trail.

Spanish or French jurisdiction

When Spanish officers went to the place reported, it was out of their jurisdiction because it was on the French side, reported the Mirror UK.

The probe has been handed across to French police to determine if the bones are human whether they may belong to the missing woman. But, the thing is, it's a person, not an animal.

According to the Spanish civil guard, who confirmed it was bones that reported human remains on the French side of the border at Puerto de la Glera.

Another statement verified that the Civil Guard was initially summoned. Still, they checked the area and immediately said it was the duty of the French Police to check on the remains.

The police found human remains where missing Hiker Esther Dingley was last seen on the border of Port de la Glare could not be confirmed if it were human immediately. It would take more days or weeks to get the analysis done.

The French police chief Jean-Marc Bordinaro commented that nothing could be determined until the analysis has been completed.

One French Prosecutor in Saint-Gaudens will make an official statement should new developments crop up soon, cited The Daily Mail.

Puerto de la Guera or Port de la Glere in France is at elevation 8,796ft Pico Salvaguardia summit. The missing woman last contacted her partner, Dan Colegate, through a message at 4 p.m., November 22, 2020, before her family never heard of her again, noted the Sun UK.

Possibility of an accident is unlikely to have happened

Search parties of French and Spanish search and rescue specialists swept the location the victim was last seen on the hiking trail. But when Colegate was asked about his missing partner, he said it is unlikely that it was an accident that happened.

Citing that the search has been concentrated and precise, an accident might not be it but criminal intent. To this statement, authorities are not saying there is foul play is involved.

Spanish Civil Guard said last month, the search for definitive remains resumed when the snow thawed. Sergeant Jorge Lopez Ramos mention the snow on parts of the summit on the French side was impassable, delaying the resumption of the search.

Ramos added that summer, having good weather conditions, would give authorities enough information to know what happened to Esther; it's the time hikers would be on the trail.

Having more people up there would give more possibilities to spot something out of the ordinary. When the snow is thawed, and summer comes, people will take alternative trails, and they might come across something of interest.

The police found human remains where the missing hiker Esther Dingle was seen before she was never heard of again. In all probability, during June, July, August, there will be more people who might bring in something new to the case.

