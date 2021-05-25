When a Spanish man was recorded as a missing in Catalonia in Spain. The local authorities investigated possible causes of the disappear appearance, reported BBC via MSN.

A break in the case came by accident, after a development enabled the discovery of the missing individual whose disappearance was solved recently.

Inside the most unlikely place

Unknown to the people in the town of Santa Coloma de Gramenet, a satellite town of Barcelona the dinosaur statue hid an unusual surprise for an unsuspecting pair.

An unidentified father and son were in the area last Saturday, when they noticed an unusual smell coming from somewhere. They both investigated where it came from and realized it came from the papier-mache stegosaurus, and notice something else inside it.

The authorities were called on the scene by the witnesses and saw the body of the victim inside the Stegosaurus statue, that was obviously trapped. One of the reasons they specular is the victim lost his mobile phone in the statue by accident. In trying to retrieve it, he met an accident that caused his death.

But, that is only speculation until the Catalonian police get the facts from a formal investigation.

Police give their formal statement on the case

According to the spokeswoman for the regional police force, call the Mossos d'Esquadra. The unit representative said the body of the 39-year-old Spaniard accidentally trap himself inside the statue should not be treated as suspicious crime. Most of the indicators found in the crime scene show there was no foul play involve, said the official statement.

She gave credited who call the police last Saturday and led to finding the missing individual.

How the man died was described in detail by the investigators

The body of the man was specifically inside the leg of the dinosaur statue, said the police. The man tried to get out but was not able to, and no scratches, bruises or serious injuries were discovered by the authorities that signified a possible murderer or murderers involved.

It seems he was unable to get out of the leg, due to how he fell inside it but its was all accidental. He was trying to get a dropped mobile that was in the leg, attempted to get in head first to grab the device.

This was an error that led to him falling inside and upside down, unable to get back his mobile. It was a mistake that led to his untimely death, all for a device. An unlikely place to look that police skipped but found accidentally due to smell of the smell of the corpse, mentioned the Guardian.

Trapped securely inside the cramped leg of the statue, firemen had to be summoned to cut that part so access to the body can be gained.

"We're still waiting for the autopsy results, and we don't know how long the body was in there," she said, noted 9 News, "but it appears he was there for a several days."

The dead man's family had recorded him missing just few hours until his body was discovered, according to local news reports. This is what is said of the Spaniard accidentally traps trying to get his mobile.

