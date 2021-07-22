Prince Harry and Penguin Random House made an announcement on Monday that the former senior member of the royal family will be releasing a memoir in late 2022 that will share narratives of the adventures, experiences, life lessons, and losses that transformed him.

The royal family did not have an immediate response to the news. However, Buckingham Palace made the rare move of declining to respond with on-the-record words instead of literally having no comment.

Statement From the Palace

The palace responded to the news that Prince Harry will be publishing an "accurate and wholly truthful" narrative of his life through a short statement. According to spokesman, Harry discussed furtively with the royal family lately regarding the publication of the memoir. The source added that he would not be expected to acquire permission from the royal family for such project.

The Duke of Sussex's memoir has reportedly ignited fear within the British royal circle as it was reported overnight. News of the memoir left the palace stunned.

The publishing of the memoir is expected to create traction as the the palace is anticipating to see the allegations the prince will say.

The short statement from the UK palace added, "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," reported Just Jared. The royal family refused to respond further.

The response from the royal family is reportedly a no-comment remark that everything is fine and there is nothing left to see. Also, since the 36-year-old is not a working member of the royal family anymore, he has the freedom to do what he wants within matters of his personal life and career, reported She Knows.

"Growing Disquiet"

According to sources on Tuesday, there is "growing disquiet" within the royal family over the $20 million worth revealing memoir due to be published in 2022. Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince William are reportedly fearing the repercussions on the monarchy of the book in which he will share his journey.

Prince Harry's book will address his time in the royal family. According to the release, it will narrate his "lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father," reported Town & Country.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the news of the publication was met with huge "sighs" from members of the royal family. Another news outlet reported that the royal family would be concerned over what the memoir could divulge and suggested they would not sign off on the book.

According to Harry, he is not writing the memoir as the royal he was born but as the human being he has become. He is looking to show that no matter where people come from, human beings have more in common than they believe.

