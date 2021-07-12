Prince Charles is denying to bequeath to his younger brother Prince Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh following the demise of Prince Philip. However, Prince Edward was allegedly being tipped to inherit it over two decades ago. The dukedom was slated to be transferred to Prince Edward after Buckingham Palace declared in 1999 that he would succeed his father "in due course."

Edward is the current Earl of Wessex. The Queen and Prince Philip initially stated that he will one day inherit his father's title when he married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

What Happens to the Duke of Edinburgh Title?

The 99-year-old Prince Philip died in April 2021. Prince Charles was then given his title, in accordance with royal tradition, reported Daily Record.

The Earl of Wessex waited more than two decades to inherit his late father's title. Upon his marriage, the Earl of Wessex was a title he chose, reported News.com.au.

According to the aforementioned statement in 1999, "The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales have also agreed that Prince Edward should be given the Dukedom of Edinburgh in due course, when the present title held now by Prince Philip eventually reverts to the Crown," reported Yahoo Lifestyle.

Prince Edward and Sophie are the mere son and daughter-in-law of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II who are addressed as earl and countess instead of duke and duchess. But neither of Anne's husbands have obtained royal titles.

According to a source close to Prince Charles, as it stands, Charles is the Duke of Edinburgh, and whatever happens to the title would be within his scope of decision. The title would not be bequeathed to Edward.

Prince Charles will be granted the throne as the king of the United Kingdom soon. This is due to the fact that he is the eldest son of the late Prince Philip and the Queen. As the heir to the throne of being king of England, the Prince of Wales has a hand over many decisions.

The title of Duke of Edinburgh immediately reverted to Philip's eldest son in line with the tradition established in 1947 when the Letters Patent issued when George VI bequeathed Prince Philip the title.

It is currently thought that Prince Charles is ruminating whether to leave the title in suspension or grant the title to Edward. Another source said that the title of Edinburgh would not go to the Wessexes as far as Charles is concerned.

After Prince Charles becomes King, the Duke of Edinburgh title will revert to the Crown. This means the new king will be able to bequeath Prince Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

According to an adviser to the royal family on heraldry, David White, there was no urgent need for Prince Charles to grant his younger brother the title following his accession as king.

Prince Edward earlier noted how the last say on the matter remains with Prince Charles.

