Prince Charles will most likely not proffer Archie another royal title following his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's refusal, according to a royal expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have turned down the title of Earl of Dumbarton for Archie upon his birth.

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly surprised following the rejection of Prince Harry and Markle. According to royal sources, the couple raised concerns over the word "dumb" in the name of the Scottish Town and its perception by other people.

A source stated, "They didn't like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word 'dumb' (and) they were worried about how that might look. It wasn't just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry," reported The Straits Times.

"Deroyalized Surname"

Archie Harris and his newborn sister Lilibet Diana were allocated a "deroyalized" surname from birth as speculation continues over the future royal titles of the son and daughter of the duke and duchess. They both have the surname Mountbatten-Windsor, notwithstanding neither of their parents' usage of it.

According to local history expert Paul Neeson, Dumbarton is anything but dumb, who shut up his United States high school classmates taking a pop at the town's name by stunning them with its achievements. Neeson, from Dumbarton Castle Society, invited the couple -- the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton who made the headlines over claims of their rejection -- to the town to see for themselves. However, they failed to take him up on the offer, reported Daily Record.

Lilibet Diana was born previously this June. Both children do not have titles unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton's children.

Because of royal protocols, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first born also did not automatically become a prince from birth. He is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The toddler did not inherit the royal title as he is now a great-great grandchild to the monarch instead of a grandchild.

According to former royal butler, Grant Harrold, the Queen, 95, would have accepted the wishes of the pair not to use the title for Archie. He remarked, "I am sure the Queen would have been surprised at their decision to turn down the title of The Earl of Dumbarton for their son Archie. But at the same time the Queen would respect their decision," reported Express.

The couple now resides in California in the United States. According to royal author Phil Dampier, the couple wanted to manage each aspect of their lives and how they are perceived by the public.

News of Prince Harry and Markle's comments were met with a mixture of humor and disbelief from Dumbarton High Street shoppers the previous week. One shopper, shocked, said it is an insult to all the people in Dumbarton and an insult to Scotland and any individual with any association with the area.

