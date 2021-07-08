During the arrangements for the funeral, Prince Charles' tense relationship with the Spencer family became even more strained. Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon, the narrator of The List, detailed what occurred between the future king and Earl Charles Spencer.

After making "a particularly offensive comment" about Princess Diana, Prince Charles' relationship with his in-laws went downhill rapidly. According to royal commentators, Prince Charles got into a massive argument with Princess Diana's brother following her death.

Prince Charles' tense relationship with the Spencer family

When it came to Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana's family members following their divorce and Princess Diana's tragic death, things went bad for Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales died in a car accident in 1997. Her funeral was held in London in September of that year.



Prince William and Prince Harry did end up accompanying her coffin in the ceremony. They were reportedly persuaded to do so by Prince Philip, who promised to accompany them, as per Daily Express.

Prince Charles is believed to have told his friends "how horrible incompatibility is" and to have renewed his romance with Camilla by mid-1986, The Sun reported. The relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana is well-known to have been tumultuous.

The Prince of Wales allegedly revealed his then-wife would hit him over the head when he said his prayers at night after they fought, according to a royal writer.

Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life, by Sally Bedell Smith, claims that the pair was at odds long before they divorced. The biographer said their relationship was neither warm nor mutually helpful.

Princess Diana, Prince Charles allegedly tried to cancel their wedding

On July 29, 1981, Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles were married at St. Paul's Cathedral in a traditional Church of England ceremony. Princess Diana was known as Lady Diana Spencer before she became a member of the royal family. In November 1977, the Prince of Wales met his future bride for the first time when she was just 16 years old.

He had been courting Lady Sarah, Diana's older sister, but it wasn't until the summer of 1980 when Diana saw him play polo on a country weekend, that he became serious about her as a bride. On February 6, 1981, Charles proposed to Lady Diana, although the news was kept hidden for a few weeks. On February 24, 1981, the pair confirmed their engagement.

Per Birmingham Mail, a royal source claims that Prince Charles and Princess Diana both wanted to put off their royal wedding days before it took place, with Charles saying that his father, Prince Philip, pushed him to do so. The news was revealed in Diana's Decades, a new three-part documentary mini-series that will look at the late Princess Diana's life and how she affected the 20th century.

The focus of tonight's program was on Diana as she met Charles, and it was revealed that they had only met a few times before being engaged. Princess Diana moved into Kensington Palace with the Prince of Wales shortly after. It was also said that she intended to "escape" before the wedding because she became suspicious of his friendship with Camilla Parker Bowles, later Duchess of Cornwall.

According to expert Elena Mora, it was her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane, Baroness Fellowes, who persuaded her to stay. The Princess attempted to put off the wedding two days before it was supposed to be held, according to Mora, who spoke to Italian broadcaster Tv2000.

