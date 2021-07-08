According to reports, the Queen and Prince Charles' involvement in Harry and Meghan's finances was the "final straw" for the royal couple.

A royal expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were furious when they were refused their own private press office. The Queen and Prince Charles stepped in to handle their affairs when the Sussexes drifted away from the Cambridges to create their household, which was considered "the final straw" for the Sussexes.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle frustrated with royals

In an interview for the ITV documentary Harry and William: What Went Wrong?, royal expert Camilla Tominey stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told to be incorporated into Buckingham Palace rather than having their own press office established.

Tominey explained that it was the time that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles meddled and refused their request. "And in a way, that's the final straw because once again the Sussexes are saying 'why can't we have what the Cambridges are having? We should be on equal footing,'" the royal expert continued, as per The International News.

Meanwhile, royal finance expert David McClure highlighted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desire to be financially independent impacted many of their actions before they departed from the royal family. The Royal Family would have had to spend more money to open their own press office at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Until October 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a Kensington Palace communications staff with Prince William and Kate Middleton. After the Sussexes chose to move out of Kensington Palace and create their charity organization, Sussex Royal, rumors of a split began to circulate, Daily Express reported.

According to a new book by Robert Lacey, Prince William and Prince Harry had an intense dispute over Meghan's treatment of Palace workers, which caused the breach. The investigation into the claims of bullying leveled against the Duchess of Sussex during her time as a working royal is still underway, with the results expected to be released next year.

Meghan Markle has denied any wrongdoing and claims that the allegations are part of a "smear campaign" aimed at tarnishing her reputation. During a joint interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry said that the rift began in the autumn of 2018, following the couple's South Pacific trip in October.

In a bizarre twist called Megxit by the British press, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their decision to leave the Royal Family in January 2020. They moved to California and appeared in numerous interviews in which they attacked the royal establishment. In another financial bombshell, Prince Harry informed Oprah Winfrey that they were financially "cut off" after leaving the Royal Family.

How does Queen Elizabeth respond to Harry, Meghan's bullying claims?

Queen Elizabeth is said to have spoken out against Meghan Markle reportedly bullying at least ten royal staff members before her Megxit. The Queen has been quiet on the matter. Behind closed doors, though, she is siding with palace advisers rather than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Per Micky.com, the source said, "Harry and Meghan have been exposed as liars by the queen herself and their justifications for their outlandish behavior are increasingly seen as self-serving blather," the source said. Prince Charles and Prince William also do not want anything to do with Prince Harry and Markle, added the insider.

In his book Battle of Brothers, royal biographer Robert Lacey also weighed in on the matter. He said that the Duke of Cambridge had suspicions about Markle from the start.

Prince William grew enraged with Meghan Markle because it appeared that she was taking Prince Harry from him, Lacey said. However, Jessica Mulroney came out in support of her best friend Meghan Markle, describing her as kind, emphatic, and loving.

