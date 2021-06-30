Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.

The unveiling will be the first time Prince Harry will see his family in the United Kingdom since the death of his grandfather Prince Philip in April. The statue was commissioned by William and Harry and was scheduled to be unveiled in 2020, but preparations were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why Prince Charles declined to attend the statue unveiling

On July 1, the day when Princess Diana would have turned 60, an event to recognize good effect in the United Kingdom and across the globe will be held. Princess Diana's siblings Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Spencer, as well as members of the statue committee and garden designer Pip Morrison, will be in attendance for the unveiling of the statue that was sculpted by artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

The Prince of Wales, who was married to Diana from 1981 until 1996, reportedly refused to attend because he didn't want to be a distraction at the celebration, according to ET. Instead, he is anticipated to be in Scotland for the ceremony. A source told ET, "He and Diana had a complicated relationship after their divorce, but they came to appreciate each other."

However, the source noted that the event will be an intimate affair and has been dramatically scaled back due to the pandemic. The Prince of Wales will be out of town on a scheduled trip when the ceremony takes place, according to The Sun.

The publication stated that "Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around because he is going to Scotland." It also said the Duke of Cornwall has no intentions to meet with his youngest son, Prince Harry, while in the United Kingdom.

Prince Charles' plan to refuse Archie to become a prince is a mistake

Meanwhile, a royal historian stressed out that Prince Charles' decision not to allow Archie to be a prince was a "clumsy" mistake. The Prince of Wales is said to have changed paperwork so that his grandson will not get the title when he succeeded to the throne.

The sovereign's grandchild usually has the right to be a prince. However, it is thought that when Prince Charles inherits the throne he would want to cut down the monarchy, which could damage Archie's title.

Archie is the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. According to the Daily Star, royal historian, broadcaster, and author Dr. Tessa Dunlop, if this news is confirmed to be true, then the Duke of Cornwall has "dropped the ball" with his choice.

She further said that Prince Charles was unaware of the consequences of his refusal to bestow a royal title to Archie. The exact specifics of Charles' proposal for a slimmed-down monarchy have yet to be disclosed although speculations suggest that full titles will be awarded exclusively to heirs to the throne and closest family members.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the Duke of York's children, are said to be in danger of losing their titles, financial assistance, and protection, experts said.

