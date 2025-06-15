Protestors Gassed Outside Oregon ICE Facility Following 'No Kings' March

Federal agents deployed tear gas outside a Portland ICE facility following a massive "No Kings" protest, which drew tens of thousands and ended in a riot declaration and multiple arrests.

Tensions escalated after President Trump ordered ICE raids in heavily Latino neighborhoods and deployed National Guard and Marines to the West Coast to maintain "law and order." The crackdown has triggered continuous protests in Oregon, where activists have camped outside immigration facilities, demanding an end to raids and detentions.

On Saturday, June 14, demonstrators marched through downtown Portland and the Central Eastside, eventually converging on the ICE facility on South Macadam Avenue. As night fell, the crowd swelled into the hundreds.

Tensions reportedly escalated after some protesters attempted to breach the building's doors, according to KOIN. Around 6:30 p.m., Portland police declared a riot and ordered the area cleared, warning of arrests and "crowd control measures."

Federal agents then fired tear gas into the crowd, and arrests began shortly after, including two for assaulting officers. A federal agent was injured but did not require hospitalization. By Sunday morning, three protesters had been arrested in relation to the night's events.

One individual allegedly threw a rock at the building and was later charged with multiple offenses, including assault and mischief. Another person, accused of pepper spraying officers during that arrest, fled and has not been located. A third man was arrested at 1 a.m. for theft and DUI after allegedly stealing traffic control devices.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed ongoing patrols around the ICE facility and warned of further arrests should criminal activity continue.

