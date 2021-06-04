The military presence of US bombers in the flyovers conducted over NATO states is to flex power. The exercises skirted the borders of Russia, flying close to Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, but avoided unnecessary encounters with the Russian Air Force.

More USAF planes flew through Canadian and American airspace to accomplish a tour of NATO members, reported The Sun. General Jeffrey Harrigian, the Commander of the US and NATO air forces, called it a show of NATO air superiority.

Several nations were part of the exercise like Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Croatia, and more NATO allied nations.

NATO Operation Allied Sky

By the end of June, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will commence ground exercises close to the edges of the Russian border, in the area of the Black Sea. It will be the second occasion that Allied Sky will have planes from allies in Europe be involved in another American-led massive exercise. In June 2020, six Stratofortresses flew over Europe while two bombers flew in the US.

Cruising at 27,000ft over Scotland at 316mph, a new video took images of a B-52 that was getting fueled mid-air on a return flight over Spain, then resuming the mission once more. Seen in the video is a Royal Air Force Typhoon interceptor, that flew in formation over UK airspace as a fighter escort. Assisting in the refueling is a K-135 aerial tanker that took off from RAF Mildenhall airbase. Four B-52 Long Range Nuclear Bombers assisted the NATO-allied tankers.

Read also: US Air Force B-1s to Fly to Norway Soon, Confuses the Russians

One of the reasons for the elaborate exercise is to signal that US President Joe Biden is ready to finally meet with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.

An article in Airforce Technology remarked that Jeff Harrigian mentioned, "Our forces' credibility in coping with an international security environment which is more diverse and unpredictable than at any other time in history is evidenced by bomber missions."

Sending Putin a message

Last Friday, British forces conveyed Putin another stern message after HMS Queen Elizabeth led a series of war games before the voyage to the Black Sea.

The UK's most modern aircraft carrier conducted exercises in Portugal with 19 allied warships, that came from the US Navy and friendly countries for operation Steadfast Defender. Units that participated included submarines, destroyers, and frigates, with aerial support from RAFs new F-35B stealth fighter unit. This exercise will be until June 22.

Commander of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the strike force is an expression of NATO combined firepower.

One of the reasons why NATO is having a row with Putin is that it wants Belarus to get sanctioned, but the Russian leader would not have it. Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed that some NATO countries are contemplating sanctions on Belarus.

According to Nic Robertson, CNN's International Diplomatic Editor, the goal of the mission is to show that the US and NATO allies are ready at all times. Four B-52 Long Range Nuclear Bombers from the US are making a statement that NATO is not to be trifled with.

Related article: the US Sends B-52Hs Flight to the Middle East as a Warning to Iran

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.