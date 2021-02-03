A sortied planned by the U.S. Air Force with B-1s flying to Norway anytime soon will be underway. One of the goals is to nudge the Russians and see what they do.

American B-1 type bombers will do a presence mission in Norway; it will be the type's first deployments.

B-1 Bones are coming

A big operation to kick off 2021 has the U.S. Air Force heading a sortie involving four long-range bombers. This mission will have the participation of airmen heading to Norway in the weeks to come. Overall this mission for the fast swing-wing is under wraps but will be a first for the group involved, reported Forbes.

The four bombers from the Dyess Air Force Base in Texas will depart for Orland airfield located in central Norway. The same airfield is where 5th generation F-35 stealth fighters of the Norwegian air force is based.

All the bombers and fighters' crews will be together as training will last several weeks to get used to each other. Besides, this mission will include working with navy ships, planes, and ground troops from all over NATO.

Many will come from the NATO allies from the northern countries. All forces with America's allies should be able to coordinate effectively and efficiently.

According to Gen. Jeff Harrigian, Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa commander, all NATO members should be able to work with each other with B-1s flying to Norway.

Why is the mission in the far north?

Flying these missions in the north has been done last fall with the deployment of older B-52s flying to the U.K. One feature of this mission is flying vast expanses to Europe and working with U.S. allies in tandem. One of the objectives is to ping Russian defenses and get electronic info via reconnaissance craft.

These intelligence traps were able to get the information that the Kremlin did not anticipate. American bomber was the bait, and the Russian forces obliged the intel planes just enough.

Flying the B-1 Bones is clear, and just like the B-52 flights, they are a presence mission. Letting U.S. allies know that they are still supported and put pressure on Russia as well.

In Northern Europe, where bombers are operating in this part of the globe, Russian regularly trains its bomber forces in the North Sea waters and pokes into NATO and Sweden's air space.

Like the American B-52s, the Tu-160s will fly from Europe to go all the way to the Middle East to bomb Syrian targets. Both the U.S. and Russian can fly around in the North Atlantic and the U.K., make an impact without unloading any bombs.

Norway is strategic for NATO and the U.S.

The location of Norway lies near the North Sea and Arctic Ocean that is a body of water covering Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom (GIUK Gap). The GIUK forms a barrier to stop Russian subs from the open sea.

This is why B-1s flying to Norway will be part of a plan by the U.S. and NATO to push back against Russian activities to remind the Kremlin that B-1 bones are a threat to the Russians.

