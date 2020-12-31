Saber-rattling Iran just got another taste of B-52Hs carpet bombers as the U.S. warns its overtures are not acceptable. It shows how capable American warfighting is with its resources capable of pummeling Tehran if it wants to.

The Americans sent the Strato-fortress bombers on a long-distance, 30-hour mission from the U.S. mainland to the Persian Gulf last Wednesday. It is a demonstration of readiness to launch an attack on Iranian targets in the shortest time.

It is the second sortie this month of U.S. bombers this month. U.S. bombers have one of the most extended ranges, even with aerial refueling. Originating from last Tuesday from Minot Air Force Base (AFB) from North Dakota using a plane laden with the most bombs, reported The Epoch Times.

According to the U.S. Central Command, the flight of Strato fortresses was a subtle warning to Iran with all stakes in. The U.S. is indicating that it will not tolerate any shenanigans by Tehran to destabilize the region. The bombers are ready to strike any time; Tehran has to make the first move.

In the statement, the two-plane sortie says think twice to any middle eastern nation against U.S. interests. American and its allies work in tandem to keep security and stability together. It is only one of many long-distance bombers missions that is part of CENTCOM's operation area for 45 days.

According to Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. Central Command, he punctuated that the United States is ready to deploy combat-ready capabilities within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. To deter adversaries like Iran, China and used resources to fend off aggression at American interests.

Also read: U.S. Air Force Will Use Its Long Range Bombers on China

Deterrence means stopping the threat before conflict happens; there will safeguards. Let it not be mistaken that deterrence is not the only option. There is the defense of allies and American forces. The last is the use of force, and America's full might if no choice is left.

The Strato-fortress flights to Iran is the first anniversary of the assassination of Iran's top military leader, Qassem Soleimani, nearing a year soon.

A U.S. embassy situated in Baghdad was struck by about eight rockets last December 20. Reports say that it was a group that fired on the U.S. consulate with the rockets. No Iranian-backed groups are saying they did it.

U.S. officials condemned the consulate attack and prompted all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to stop such attacks. Another is to find the ones responsible and dealt with them.

Consular officials confirm the attack in the International Zone causes the engagement of Embassy defensive systems. Furthermore, the damage is minimal on the compound. No deaths or injuries were reported.

U.S. Central Command noted that a group made the Baghdad rocket attack of militants supported by Iran for sure. But, Iran said it did not have any part in the assault.

President Trump post on Twitter that the embassy attack was Tehran's handiwork that endangered American lives. He said that more attacks against Americans would be coming.

Adding that if one American dies, then Iran will be sorry. Think before another. B-52Hs are capable bombers that are just one weapon in the U.S. arsenal.

Related article: US Warning to Iran: Sends B-52 Carpet Bombers to See If Nukes Were Built

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.