A Japanese town uses COVID-19 funds to build a giant squid statue as a tourist attraction gets under fire of the public.

On social media, a coastal town in western Japan has been admonished for spending some of the government's coronavirus funds to put up a giant squid statue in the hopes of boosting tourism, reported CNN.

One town official, Tetsuji Shimoyachi, expressed confidence that its statue will be "a driving-force attraction in the post-COVID era." As quoted in the Indian Express.

Tetsuji told the media that the town spent approximately $2.5 million on infection prevention measures and $1.3 million to encourage new businesses and jobs from the $6.2 million in coronavirus relief it received from the Japanese government before.

According to news media, the government awarded 800 million yen ($7.3 million) in funds to Noto in Ishikawa Prefecture as part of an aid program to boost local economies amid the pandemic.

Noto used 25 million yen ($229,000) from that amount to pay for a portion of the statue's building, which stands 13 feet tall and 29.5 feet long, said domestic reports. Based on the source, the total infrastructure costs were about 30 million yen ($274,000).

Japan is battling the fourth wave of coronavirus outbreaks, and in December, the cabinet authorized a $708 billion stimulus plan to boost the business and recover from the pandemic's damage.

According to domestic media, squid is a local delicacy in Noto. The statue is built as part of a "long-term plan" to increase awareness about the town's fisheries and improve tourism. This Japanese town uses COVID-19 funds for a giant squid attraction.

Reuters reached Noto's government, but the individual who answered the phone was not authorized to speak with the press. Last Wednesday, Japan's government buildings were closed for the annual Golden Week holidays.

The local media said the grants were not explicitly earmarked for spending related to treating coronavirus patients. The rate of infection in Ishikawa Prefecture is low compared to other parts of Japan, much higher.

Even so, some Twitter users wondered if the funds should be used for something else, not a humongous statue.

One Twitter user said that it is wrong to use it for anything except for pandemic use; the money should be reimbursed to the government.

The pink squid's construction took place in October 2020, and the finished statue was finally transported to its current location in March earlier this year, told the local media.

For many, the giant statue showing to the 16,000 residents of the town only had questions and many. Noto that is 180 miles northwest of Tokyo, questioned whether its emergency relief funds might be better used.

He added there is money left over after purchasing the squid statue. Since the outbreak began, the town has only seen about 30 coronavirus cases.

Noto was once a vital squid fishing port in Japan, but catches had plunged with increased competition from Chinese and North Korean vessels.

Noto, a Japanese town, uses COVID-19 funds to make the giant squid attractive to give it a tourist boost since it is not as memorable as before.

