Michael Jackson's estate walks free after a judge dismissed the molestation case filed by Wade Robson. A Los Angeles court has held that Wade Robson cannot sue Michael Jackson's estate over historic child sex abuse claims. Robson cannot accuse Michael Jackson's MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures firms for 'facilitating' the suspected abuse, a judge ruled on Monday.

Michael Jackson's estate wins against accuser Wade Robson

Robson, 38, has said that he will appeal the ruling. The choreographer first charged Jackson in 2013 over alleged historical sexual harassment that lasted over a decade. The estate successfully claimed that while they did not influence Jackson's conduct, they were entitled to a summary judgment.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it also said that the firms owed Robson nothing under the rules. On Monday, County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young tentatively agreed with the claims, adding that the estate was not technically obligated to protect Robson from suspected sexual assault.

Real Reason for Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Break Up

"There is no evidence to support Plaintiff's claim that Defendants exerted authority over Jackson," Young wrote. The testimony further showed that Defendants had no moral right to manipulate Jackson because he owned the corporate defendants fully and completely.

Judge Mitchell Beckloff initially dismissed the lawsuit in 2017 when it was discovered that Robson had filed the charges outside of the state's statute of limitations. However, the suit was revived in 2020 as a Californian bill expanded the term of limitations on cases of child sexual assault, as per Daily Mail.

"As of now, a summary judgement against Wade Robson has been awarded three times by two separate judges of the Superior Court," Michael Jackson's estate's counsel said in a statement. "Wade Robson has spent the last eight years making baseless accusations in different cases against Michael Jackson's estate and companies affiliated with it."

Who Is Kim Kardashian's Rumored Boyfriend

Wade Robson's allegations of abuse against Michael Jackson

According to the complaint, Robson's mother called Michael Jackson's assistant Norma Staikos to arrange a meeting with the pop star. They were invited to see him at his California Neverland Ranch. Robson appeared to have slept in Jackson's bed while his family was kept in separate rooms. According to Newsweek, that was when the abuse began.

In 2019, shortly after Leaving Neverland premiered on HBO, he told The Guardian, "It felt like I'd known him for years. His posters hung in my living room, and I could hear his songs. I'd seen him before, I thought."

Michael Jackson characterized the abuse as "how to express respect," but he insisted on never telling anybody. James Safechuck, who also appeared in the four-hour, two-part documentary, repeated this claim. Michel Jackson said in the documentary that God brought them together and that they were supposed to be together, according to Robson.

Robson filed the lawsuit against Jackson's estate because the pop star was already dead at the time, having died of a fatal drug overdose in 2009 at the age of 50. Robson said that the 'King of Pop' "brainwashed" him into testifying in his defense in 2005. He only realized the reality of what happened when he got older, became a father, and entered intensive therapy.

Robson's original lawsuit was denied by the probate court administering Jackson's estate because it was too late to cover the statute of limitations. Robson, a choreographer, and dancer, then revised his suit to include MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures as defendants.

The revised complaint was also dismissed initially as being too old, but Robson successfully appealed the decision and continued appealing his allegation. Michael Jackson's family and representatives refuted the accusations of molestation brought against the multi-platinum selling superstar, NY Daily News reported.

Kendall Jenner Wins Second Five-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalkers

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.