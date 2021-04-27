Kim Kardashian is said to have moved on from Kanye West and is now dating an unexpected celebrity. The billionaire reality star is said to be dating CNN journalist Van Jones, in one of the most shocking dating rumors to come from Showbiz in recent memory.

Who is Kim Kardashian's alleged boyfriend?

Van Jones, 52, is a New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award recipient and one of the most well-known faces on the U.S. network. In 2009, he worked as a special advisor to former U.S. President Barack Obama, and he has founded many non-profit organizations.

When studying lawyer Kim Kardashian, 40, got interested in lobbying for criminal justice reform in 2018, it's believed he became close to her. Jones is the president and CEO of the REFORM Alliance, created by Jay Z and Meek Mill to reform the criminal justice system, as per News.com.

Cindy Adams, a writer for the New York Post, wrote on Sunday that rumors of their relationship were beginning to circulate. "The Kim Kardashian klub has released a new burble. After whispering the name Van Jones, throats are clearing," Adams said.

Jones and Kardashian were credited with persuading former U.S. President Donald Trump to endorse the First Step Act in late 2018, which changed harsh sentencing rules, along with Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner. The bill was approved by an overwhelming 87-12 vote in the Senate.

Kim Kardashian's rumored boyfriend had a dramatic life

Van Jones has been in the news recently due to rumors of a relationship with a newly single Kim Kardashian. Still, due to his latest split from Jana Carter and feud with Wendy Williams, the CNN reporter has been making headlines of his own. Van and producer Jana Carter divorced in June 2019 after 13 years of marriage.

Carter filed for divorce in September 2018 after the pair married in 2005 and had been together for more than a decade. "Divorce means the end of a marriage, not the end of a family," Jones wrote on Instagram about his impending divorce. "#FamilyForever" is a hashtag that stands for "Family Forever."

"Though we have agreed to end our marriage, we do love each other so much," the political commentator said in a statement to PEOPLE. Mattai and Cabral are the couple's two sons.

Carter requested joint legal and physical custody in the divorce case, and the pair continues to co-parent their children. In February, Van Jones, who was first linked to Kim Kardashian, evidently wanted to hide his divorce from the public eye, as he yelled at Wendy Williams when she asked him about it, The Sun reported.

Williams said to Jones on her show in April 2019: "They're going to get divorced. The divorce is still pending. Your ring is still on your finger." Jones interjected, "You got something on your back, too, "so I ain't talking about it."

The host of the Van Jones Show was pointing to Wendy's big floral diamond ring on her left hand. The talk show host retorted: "Please excuse me. This side of the couch is where the questions are asked. That side is responsible for disclosing the details."

