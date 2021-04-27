A new judge is appointed for the 2020 election audit case, after judge Christopher Coury, a Republican appointee is replaced by Daniel Martin, a Democrat appointee. Democrats want to stop the audit because of potential results that might not be in their favor.

New judge appointed on the 2020 election audit case

Last Monday, Judge Christopher Coury (GOP appointee) was replaced by Judge Daniel Martin (DEMS appointee) on April 25, after the first judge assigned had resigned from the case due to the Arizona Democrats. The Superior Court of Maricopa County made the announcement last-minute announcement last Monday, reported the Epoch Times.

The new judge will be looking out to the legal challenge to a Senate-led audit of votes, in Maricopa county where electoral fraud was reported.

Martin, who was confirmed to the bench by Democratic Governor Janet Napolitano in 2007, is serving in the civil division after placed in the family, criminal, and juvenile court divisions before.

His previous credentials areas at the law firm Brown & Bain, which joined with Perkins Coie that are mostly Democrats in 2004. Marc Elias the director at Perkins Coie and the chair of the firm's Political Law Group is one of the Democratic Party's top lawyers.

In a previous Twitter post, Elias indicated that the Arizona GOP might face "punitive measures" as a result of a previous lawsuit requesting a hand count audit in Maricopa County.

Judge Coury exempted himself from the case after hearing that Chris Viskovic, an attorney with whom he had previously worked, had entered the case. Democrats have been criticized for trying everything to stop the audit, this particular move took away a Republican-appointed judge which might have been their main obstacle. So the new judge is appointed for the 2020 election audit case.

Democrats Attempting To Stop Vote Audit Find Way for Judge Coury to Recuse

According to a transcript of the resignation acquired by 12 News, the court got the filings on April 25 at 4 p.m. that included the names of new lawyers, including Viskovic, who worked at Coury's office "as an extern over the last five years."

Currently, Viskovic has a position as a junior associate at Kolodin Law Group PLLC, this law firm has been tapped by the Florida-based cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas in court. Cyber Ninjas is only part of the four firms that were hire hired by the Arizona senate to make the recount of votes.

Coury must withdraw himself from any further involvement in the case, according to the state's code of judicial ethics and the rules of the Arizona Supreme Court, based on the current recusal.

On April 19, the audit starts. The state Senate has contracted companies to review 2.1 million ballots, audit voting equipment, look for IT violations, and perform a hand count. All to look for proof that the election is legit.

On Feb. 25, the state-issued subpoenas that were needed to perform the audit were determined to be authentic.

On April 22, Arizona Democrats submitted an emergency call to stop the audit. Coury granted the request the next day, but only on the provision that the group posts a $1 million pledge. Because Democrats declined, the audit was not delayed.

After Judge Coury's exit, the new judge is appointed for the 2020 election audit case, not as opposed to the Democrats that called Coury an activist judge. This is contradictory as the DEMS have place judges who have decided in their favor before.

