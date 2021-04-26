The Democrats attempting to stop the vote audit in Arizona found a way for Judge Christopher Coury to recuse the case. They got an attorney who interned for Judge Coury to replace the lawyer they initially hired, leaving him no choice but to recuse.

Democrats Attempting to Stop Vote Audit are desperate

Before the vote audit even began, the Dems have stalled the process many times and established the premise that they will do anything to keep power. It is especially if the results might show massive fraud that will prove that President Joe Biden's votes in Arizona were not legit, reported the Gateway Pundit.

In an attempt to remove Christopher Coury, the Dems went shopping and found just what they needed, an attorney, Chris Viskovic, who interned for the judge, leaving him no choice but to recuse the case.

The result of the vote audit will be used to determine if cases are needed to be filed.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has done this before, which is the nth time they have tried to stop the audit. Judge Coury heard this last-minute appeal on Friday. He ordered that the audit be stopped until Monday, but he authorized the audit to continue when the Democrats declined to post a $1 million bond.

Arizona Senate Approves Major Audit of 2.1 Million Votes in the 2020 Presidential Election

The Arizona Senate brought their case to the Arizona Supreme Court after Judge Coury ordered the inspection to be stopped and before the Democrats responded to his mandate of placing a $1 million bond. Even so, because the Dems failed to pay the $1 million bond, Judge Coury authorized the audit to continue.

According to Judge Clint Bolick of the Supreme Court, who heard the Republicans' complaint and complied with Judge Coury's conduct, Tuesday was the deadline for the Republicans to air their grievances on the case. For the GOP, this is one chance to prove that the Dems cheated and the last-minute attempt to halt the audit is an attempt to deny that opportunity.

The Dems were asked to give their answers by Wednesday on the allegations that the Republicans filed last Tuesday. Bolick had asked if they will answer the Dems counter-reply about the cases.

The tragedy of the case is that Judge Coury has responded in favor of the comprehensive vote audit and was supposed to see the case on Monday. Now, a new judge will be assigned to the case, but there is no guarantee that he or she will be impartial to the Arizona GOP.

The significance of the vote audit of Maricopa county is that it will prove that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors committed voter fraud, that they abetted activities that are in danger of getting found out.

Democrats attempting to stop vote audit in Arizona are desperate as its results will make significant changes.

Election Anomaly: Georgia Election Audit Traces 3,309 Uncounted Ballots in 2 Counties

