The Arizona Senate will do an audit of 2.1 million votes under the GOP. The results of the 2020 Presidential Election will be done by hand counting.

In March, the state Senate announced that it would conduct an audit, including testing voting machines, scanning ballots, looking for IT violations, and performing a hand count, reported the Epoch Times.

Many state-issued subpoenas were clogged up in court from mid-December but were allowed via a document issued on February 25. Lawmakers have been working on the audit's specifics since then. The audit process will start next week, according to Karen Fann, the Arizona Senate president.

Fann said that the Republicans were repeated sabotaged by the Maricopa County's Board of Supervisors, who made sure the process of checking votes was prolonged; they are aligned with the Democrats' last elections. She said the ill-intentioned Maricopa BOS carried out everything that can be done to stop the audit; they will not answer questions about how the ballots were seized. The honesty was highly doubted on the issue of the authenticity of votes.

Fann added, "It took the Senate two and a half months to win in court, defending our right to issue subpoenas for election materials, and another six weeks of testing to choose the audit team to conduct the full forensic audit."

One of the reasons for a state audit of 2.1 million votes is not to overturn the election but the integrity of the Arizona election system.

According to azcentral, Fann signed a contract earlier this week to rent the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix for about a month beginning April 19. She had stated earlier that she wanted to use county rooms but that the Maricopa BOS refused her request.

The Arizona Senate president said there would be live monitoring of all audit activities in the 20,000 square foot facility, any chance of those involved doing something will be prevented. All the audit teams gather and bring the needed hardware, personnel destined for Arizona that will start on April 22, 2021.

She added that the Arizona State Senate and auditors do not expect anything in particular from the results. One of the reasons for the full forensic audit is to look for fraud and affirming that elections in Arizona can be fixed next elections.

"We have never accused anyone of fraud or misconduct, whether it be the hardware, software or actions of personnel," Fann was quoted by the Epoch Times.

"Assuming there is no intentional illegal tampering, but if it is found, we will forward through the information to the federal and state attorneys general for further court proceedings, and we will proceed to make the needed adjustments."

In two months, the Arizona Senate will release a report about the results.

Companies involved in the independent audit are four firms not based in Arizona; they are Wake Technology Services, CyFIR, Digital Discovery, and Cyber Ninjas that carry out the audit far from Democrat influence.

Immediate the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Jack Sellers, said that the audit of 2.1 million votes is not joined by the state, even before beginning Democrat alight official are discounting results.

