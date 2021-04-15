South Dakota Gov. Noem told the Federal government on Wednesday; her state will reject all illegal aliens. Let the Biden administration stop passing the buck from the mess it made at the US border.

South Dakota Gov. Noem will not help the administration

Governor Kristi Noem on Wednesday declared that no relocation is going to happen in South Dakota, citing the problems of states that lie on the US borders, reported the Epoch Times.

On Twitter, she wrote the following statement. "South Dakota won't be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants... call me when you're an American."

The governor's comment is timely, as the Biden administration is asking states for assistance to illegally house immigrants coming from the exploding border crisis. Many not that the president's blunder caused the problem, and he cannot find a definite solution.

One outlet, The Washington Post, reported that the administration would pay for a flight that will take aliens to states close to the Canadian border.

A string of Republican governors from Henry McMaster of South Carolina, Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, and Kim Reynolds of Iowa turned down the request of the White House on separate occasions.

They did not want to take in illegals who came because of Biden's message. To make it more straightforward, McMaster approved an executive order that takes care of Children in South Carolina and prevents illegal minors from entering foster care facilities.

On Wednesday morning, South Dakota Gov. Noem spokesman Ian Fury spoke to the Des Moines Register; the state will refuse the administration even before such a request was made.

Texas, Missouri Attorneys General Sue President Biden for Shutting 'Remain in Mexico Policy'

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has opened multiple temporary facilities in two weeks, but the sheer number of the immigrant surge has the administration over its head. The HHS said it might need to have a capacity for 13,500 beds for alien minors, though more are coming over the border every day.

In March, the CBP reported 172,000 illegal immigrants based on statistics released on April 8. An increase from 101,000 that was apprehended in February alone.

A total of 18,800 minors with no guardians who crossed the US border was more than 9,300 in February that overwhelmed the border patrol. There were 5,585 unaccompanied minors in January, and in December 2020, there were 4,993 unaccompanied minors.

According to a top HHS official, Cindy Huang, director of HHS's Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), called the numbers as overwhelming, telling a federal judge in a sworn declaration there will be more coming; it's just the beginning.

President Joe Biden overturned the Migrant Protection Protocol that the Trump administration introduced that ended the 'catch and release' policy. It was vital to keeping an orderly border that ended when the president went after Trump's era executive orders that became his undoing.

The president cannot seem to get away from Obama-era policies like 'catch-and-release, which allows undocumented aliens to disappear. Biden argues he did not cause the problems with his mixed-up actions.

Just like Iowa Gov. Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Noem says the White House started the problem, let then solve it. Unfairly the president and his cohorts say it's Trump's fault, with excuses too, but who made the decisions.

