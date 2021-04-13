Sen. Kennedy calls the administration's Infrastructure Plan is not fooling Americans. The $2.2 trillion and President Joe Biden trying to push the cost as essential will face an uphill battle.

Sen. Kennedy disagrees with the infrastructure plan

Last Monday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said that the president does not give Americans more credit; he thinks that he can hoodwink them with unfounded claims to justify the proposal, reported Newsmax.

On Fox News' "Fox and Friends," Kennedy said, "President [Joe] Biden has hosted some of my colleagues today to attend the White House and speak about it, and I think that's a wonderful thing."

Kennedy said that his colleagues inform President Biden that the proposal raises serious questions and that several concerns need answers. The Republicans don't see eye to eye with most White House proposals.

He was quoted to say these statements about what the Infrastructure proposal intends.

"Show us a list of the projects," Kennedy said his GOP colleagues should say. "We can keep debating about what kind of bill this is, but show us a list of the projects you have in mind. You're asking us to get in the van, [so] show us the candy first."

At one point, the senators said that the Biden White House is spouting a 'Niagara of lies' that the president and his staff are pushing on the American public. They should be more upfront and stop all these deceptions once and for all.

He called it embarrassing that the media call out every false statement, and they justify it. Sen. Kennedy Cited the Moody's Analytics Report and remarked that the White House should tell what's the deal with the Infrastructure Plan.

Joe Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Comes in Two Parts

It's a no-brainer that the Green New Deal is tied into the Biden plan. The Green New Deal is the Democrats' master plan to change America forever and emplace them in power.

"So, we're left with a fundamental issue," Kennedy said. "Before we do all that, how much your Green New Deal will lower world temperature and how long will it take, and by the way, where will the money come from to finance it."

"After all, isn't that why we're here? According to climate campaigners and the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Democrats claim that environmental disaster will impact everyone negatively, short of fear mongering to convince everyone to agree. All of this is based on this theory. That's all right. Tell us how much your strategy would help to reduce global warming."

He also said that Biden must clarify how many jobs would be lost due to his huge corporate tax hike.

Kennedy added that given that we live in a global economy and capital is mobile, our businesses compete with every other country in the world. Corporations do not pay taxes; people do.Everybody who has even a passing idea of economics knows this. Lastly, he said that the president comes clean about what happens to the American consumer.

Sen. Kennedy noted on Biden's proposal for a commission to look at the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court, saying he can't tell whether he supports it or whether he's only trying to please the far-left by proposing the Infrastructure Plan.

