Last Thursday, the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill got penned by President Joe Biden that had stimulus checks worth $1400, with child tax credit. The new bill is the biggest spending spree that critics scoured for several reasons.

Biden Approves $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Ready for Rollout

One of the many criticisms of the stimulus bill is that it was a partisan bill. It would also cost the American taxpayers a lot, especially those who will pay more than others.

The coronavirus relief package has several perks geared to support Americans three ways in the pandemic crisis. It includes a third stimulus payment worth $1400, which comes with expanded child tax credit as part of the package. According to press secretary Jen Psaki, delivery of the stimulus checks might start this weekend in Thursday press brief reported CNET.

The bill got signed when the House Democrats Breezed it through the floor with a vote of 220-211. One Democrat voted against the bill as it was, according to Republicans, less concerned about COVID but more on Democrat bailouts. The House was able to pass the bill on February 26, in the Senate; it was approved last week.

It had to be revised as many relevant criticisms made it clear the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill has surprises that concern the Democrats alleged socialist agenda. Yes, the stimulus money and the child tax perks were crucial, except it kept other questionable aspects from full view. One example is $60 billion worth of tax hikes that is part of the bill.

Biden said it was a relevant piece of legislation to help the nation stand on its two feet, to give the working class and middle-class support when needed most. He plugged that he'll cover the subject in his first-ever prime-time address, coming soon. However, his past press engagements have alleged that he did not answer questions about his administration.

He does not have solo press conferences to address nation-building and official administration lines on issues like the border crisis. Other than the stimulus, more pressing matters are on the horizon.

Democrats are intent on getting the stimulus package out there before unemployment benefits end on March 14. Biden said that he'd sign the approved bill on Friday, but the bill's faster processing forced an earlier signing date, said Psaki.

Because Congress enrolled the bill more quickly than we anticipated, the President will sign the American Rescue Plan into law today within the hour. @VP will join him in the oval. And tomorrow they will holding a signing event here @WhiteHouse. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 11, 2021

Called the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (stimulus package) it had the Senate's modifications last week. At the last minute, changes included were lower income limits for the $1400 stimulus checks and from $400 to $300 a week of unemployment benefits. These no work perks will be until September 6, not ending in August as planned.

Republicans swatted a $15 wage increase that would affect employers drastically, but DEMS vowed to get it done. Additions like expanded child tax credits families earning less and free vaccines entered the package too.

Successful passing of the stimulus bill and signing it will need a source to get the money to fund the bills provisions. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill will send the third stimulus check soon. This was hailed as a win for the Democrat agenda.

