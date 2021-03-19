President Joe Biden's tax hike is not advisable, according to Rep. Meuser. He warned that tax gains during the Trump would be eradicated.

The Democrats and Joe Biden don't want to stop the tax hike. Under Trump, the U.S. economy gained a lot. But the DEMS are keen those high earners to subsidize those will low earnings. They want equity so others can get a free ride.

President Joe Biden's Tax Hike Will Slow down Economy

Rep. Dan Meuser, from Pennsylvania, warned the administration that a tax increase is not beneficial. The Democrats are after the improvements of Trump-era tax policies and put in theirs. They have hidden some provisions that are only for Democrat gains, reported Newsmax.

He said the Democrats are hiding their agenda, do not want Republicans touching their bill. Even removing the Filibuster to ram in the Senate which can be devastating for the U.S. economy, saying the Biden administration is not transparent about its intentions.

Meuser said that President Trump had approved a tax act that was passed. The economy moved forward, and everyone benefited from higher salaries for many. One high point is that there were more jobs for willing workers. Compared to the Trump administration, even Obama's business was less booming under Democrats.

It was the middle class that benefited from Trump's tax policies and gave small businesses more gains. He added that C- corporations were doing better. President Joe Biden's tax hike's socialist agenda seeks to undo all that; it's not America first.

Taxed too much?

Biden wants to push the Democrat tax bill at the cost of taxpayers who earn more than others. Charging corporations increased tax from 21% to 28% was not acceptable to the GOP. Another is taxing those with more income that will not be good for many. If anyone makes $400,000 for a family or $200,000 for one person, expect to pay more.

On the administration wish list is an expansion of real estate tax that has several features. Anyone earning $1 million annually will have an increased capital gains tax rate for individuals. But if it is a pass-through business, that will get fewer taxes.

In an ABC interview with Biden last Wednesday, saying the GOP will not see his way. To achieve the passing of the tax bill, which will be a partisan approach with Democrats.

The president complained that the Republicans disagree with his tax and fighting it. Citing the 39.6 percent in federal taxes during the George Bush presidency, that earned $230 billion. He said the GOP was against providing a tax credit for the poor and middle class.

Despite his complaints, the DEMS rammed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief aid via partisan means. But the GOP objected because of items that were included at the last minute. The GOP said that it was less for COVID but more for Democrat bailouts.

Trump had a better plan, in 2017, Trump made tax cuts, and Jobs Act passed in 2017 that worked and improved the economy. However, biased media would counter the facts. Obama charged a whopping 35% corporate tax, but Trump dropped it to 21% for most Americans.

Rep. Meuser said that the GOP is pushing against President Joe Biden's tax hike. Or the consequence will affect the economy.

