Biden's $3 trillion package will be next after the Stimulus passed on the floor. The next one will be for infrastructure and other domestic expenses. Taxing American's more, the White House wants to spend another $3 trillion.

Will Biden's $3 trillion package do more harm than good?

President Joe Biden is putting together the next major White House priority. The $3 trillion package of infrastructure and domestic need projects, following COVID-19 relief legislation. It is the next big ticket Democrat bill to hit taxpayers, reported AP News

Biden talked to Senate Democrats late Monday. House Democrats are going over the groundwork for building bridges, hospitals, and renewable energy systems as part of Biden's campaign pledge to "Build Back Better."

Democrats and their socialist agenda

Like the $1.9 trillion virus-relief bills signed into law earlier this month, the next package includes family-friendly programs, with a focus on education and family leave with pay.

The source who is familiar with bill planning wants to be unidentified with the information shared. He verified the White House proposals are just in the planning stage. It will cost $3 trillion in expenses to kickstart the economy and give a better life. Democrats want to work with the GOP via a bipartisan bill but said they would go at it alone if blocked by Republicans.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. said it should happen before the virtual meeting of Democrats. DEMs senators have billeted in a yearly retreat on Monday night. Biden's $3 trillion package is important to their agenda, but not for conservatives.

Biden's wants support from Senate Democrats as the White House receives backlash for its blunder. Its handling of the U.S.-Mexico border, and Mexico is the worst way possible. Migrants are rushing into the borders, with images of overpacked detention centers. A humanitarian and political problem for the administration and its congressional allies.

The emphasis on infrastructure centers attention on realistic goals. Biden needs to win back support among Americans and to be bipartisan. The $1 trillion infrastructure package will have highways, bridges, rail lines, electric vehicle charging stations, and the cellular network. They want to encourage Americans to accept the Democrat plans to switch to cleaner energy.

Many disagree with the Democrat's plan and want a mix of energy sources. GOP charges that Biden wants to cripple America's energy independence. Another part is investments in jobs, such as free community college. There is compulsory pre-kindergarten, paid family leave comes added. At this stage, nothing is final, and it can change.

The overall price tag was first reported by The New York Times on Monday. It's been floating on Capitol Hill for weeks, going back to the start of Biden's presidency. With the House and the Senate under Democratic control, it will get support from all corners of Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives requested committees to work together. This will include Republicans to help in drafting the bill. She wants to add another bill to the coronavirus relief plan to benefit people more.

Biden's $3 Trillion Package added to the passed Stimulus bill is funded with debt. Many warn that raising taxes is a bad thing, especially after gains during the last administration. The Democrat socialist agenda only benefits failing Democrat states.

