The White House confirmed that Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan is in two parts. Democrats want the Republicans to agree to it as a bipartisan bill. They are dead set to push the Infrastructure Plan like the COVID relief bill. Last time the GOP said it was a trillion-dollar payout from the Democrats.

Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan, ready or not

Last Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed how the next big democrat bill works. The Biden administration intends to split the infrastructure package into two parts. To win over Republican support for various objectives, reported The Epoch Times.

The first portion of the President's proposal focuses on rebuilding highways, bridges, and other facilities. It will be expected to be unveiled this week for good measure. Another set for a separate plan for children and health care later in April.

During the campaigning period, he proposed to the voters but did not explain it in depth. It is described as the Green New Deal that, according to the Vox, Biden did not support. The deal is often associated with the Democrat socialist agenda.

Jen Psaki was interviewed by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace about the infrastructure bill on her thoughts. He asked if it's one or two bills as proposed by the House Democrats. She said it was two parts to make sure that Republicans won't object in the Senate.

The DEMS indicated Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan to fund multiple infrastructure projects. With an emphasis on green and renewables, especially electric vehicle charging stations. It comes after the executive order of Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.

Joe Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Disguises Socialism

This infrastructure bill will finally push the DEMS green energy agenda stalled by Trump's winning in 2016. Doubts about whether if green energy is enough and can compete are common. Other states would prefer a good mix of energy sources, not only what is dictated by Biden.

The next part of the set are benefits for recipients like workers. Other inclusions will be free community college, universal pre-kindergarten, and paid family leave on the bill. Who will pay for these bills is a reasonable question by the GOP.

Biden and the Democrats have criticized for their bill that doesn't mention who pays for it? GOP members complained of hidden items in the last bill.

The White House is not transparent, and not cost of the infrastructure bill was given. They are again raising suspicions over another Biden bill getting pushed. Democrats might impose a wealth tax and mileage tax. It will be another tax imposed on how much American's drive in their cars.

Democrats are looking at carbon tax with an increased gas tax. Psaki said these would be used to tax his expensive bills. He was looking at all the add-on taxes that Trump predicted if Biden won.

President Biden threatened to take away the filibuster. The Democrats used the same filibuster on GOP bills as well.

Whether the proposal of Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan is acceptable, it's a question mark. If the Republicans accept, the extra tax burden is left to be seen. The GOP was not included in the last bill passed by legislation.

