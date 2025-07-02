Democrats Publicly Shame Republicans by Name Whose Voters Would Lose Healthcare Under Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Democratic lawmakers began naming Republican legislators who voted in favor of the Trump-backed "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill, shaming particularly the ones whose constituents would lose healthcare as a result of the legislation.

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) listed the names of Republican representatives in swing districts who they claimed effectively voted for their constituents to lose access to healthcare and other types of assistance during a press conference held by House Democratic Leaders Wednesday morning.

Jeffries is now naming and shaming House Republicans in swing districts and citing figures of how many of their constituents will lose healthcare and food assistance pic.twitter.com/9lyTzixl85 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025

"Why would anyone vote for this dangerous and extreme bill? Why would Rob Bresnahan vote for this bill? More than 30,000 people would lose access to their healthcare in his community in Pennsylvania. Almost 60,000 households could lose access to food assistance in his community. At the risk of going hungry, why would Rob Bresnahan vote for this bill?" Jeffries questioned.

"Why would Scott Perry vote for this bill? Almost 25,000 people in his community would lose access to healthcare. In his community in Pennsylvania, almost 40,000 households would lose access to nutritional assistance. They're at risk of going hungry. Why would Scott Perry vote for this bill?" he continued.

"You see? The difference between them and us, they work for the special interests, for the rich and the shameless, for the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected. House Democrats work for the people," he added.

Clark also took to the podium to continue Jeffries' shaming, calling out other Republican legislators that voted in favor of the bill.

Katherine Clark names and shames more House Republicans in swing districts who are about to take a vote that will hurt tens of thousand of their constituents pic.twitter.com/xW05OBkfoQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025

"Why would David Valadao vote for this bill? Over 65,000 people in his [California] district will lose access to healthcare if this passes. 60,000 households will lose access to their food assistance, and over 3,600 energy jobs will be lost," she said.

"Why would Young Kim in California's 40th district vote for this bill either? Over 31,000 people in her communities will lose their healthcare, and 15,000 households could lose access to food assistance. Why indeed," she continued.

"Well we've been told exactly where we stand. The vice president said these cuts are 'immaterial.' Mitch McConnell said people will get over it. Joni Ernst reminded us we're all going to die anyway. So at a time when most households are struggling to afford the basics, Republicans have a clear message for American families. You don't matter," she added.

The spending bill ended in a tie Tuesday, leading Vice President JD Vance gave the tie-breaking vote, allowing the Senate to pass the bill with razor thin margins. The bill now heads back to the House where lawmakers will review the changes made by the Senate.

Originally published on Latin Times