Mypillow CEO Mike Lindell stated he had deployed private investigators to probe into Fox News because the news outlet, according to him, declined to report on election fraud claims. He was dubious regarding the channel's unwillingness to guest him to talk about allegations of voter fraud from hardware and software corporations.

Mike Lindell Probes Into Fox News

Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell and Fox News for defamation in March. It sought $1.3 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively. The television network is also facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic allegedly spreading election misinformation previously this 2021.

According to Lindell during a Friday guesting on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Fox News was one of the numerous entities being probed for alleged involvement in an election fraud conspiracy against former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, according to Bannon, "Why is Mike Lindell not on Fox and why do they seem to say, 'Hey, when Dominion says something, we're just going to shut up about it and talk about Biden's tax bill?'" reported Newsweek.

Lindell added during the podcast, "The bots and trolls, who's behind them? Why is Facebook involved, Wikipedia involved? And then the big question: Why isn't Fox having people on?" reported David Harris Jr.

He promised in March with all the evidence he has acquired; everything would be transferred before the Supreme Court. He added Trump would be back on the seat of the presidency by August.

According to the Mypillow CEO in March, Facebook and Twitter's leaders would face imprisonment. He added they were involved in "criminal activity," reported The Epoch Times.

Mypillow CEO Mike Lindell To Launch New Social Media Platform After Twitter Ban

As a response to Big Tech censorship, Lindell is initiating a social media platform that will handle more than a billion users. He does not believe the idea is exaggerated.

The podcast appearance is not the first time Lindell has accused Fox News of conspiring against him. In March, the Mypillow CEO aired his grievances to the "Eric Metaxas Radio Show" that he cannot make an appearance on Fox News to talk about the absolute evidence he claims to have been found about election fraud. He added he believes the conservative television network is "in on it," reported Yahoo News.

Over five months following the 2020 presidential election, Lindell has been a staunch supporter of the former president's allegations that massive fraud was accused of his defeat to President Joe Biden. Last February, he produced a documentary, "Absolute Proof." It reportedly contained no evidence of massive fraud and was banned from YouTube among other mainstream platforms.

He revealed his social media website would be named "Frank." It would be a direct competitor of Gab and Parler. These are platforms that Trump supporters have joined in droves to flee from the heavy censorship of conservatives on Twitter and Facebook.

According to Corey Lewandowski, a former senior adviser with Trump's recent presidential campaign, Trump will be establishing his own social media platform in three to four months. Trump has touted Twitter as having become "very boring," adding that millions of users leave the microblogging site.

Trump to Launch Own Social Media Platform in 3-4 Months

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.