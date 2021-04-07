One poll conducted shows that most Americans weren't happy about Biden's handling of the border crisis. Since day one of the crisis, his administration cannot admit it had bad policies that worsened things.

For many in the U.S. has a record number of illegals coming, which meant poor border security. More worrisome are the massive numbers of minors entering due to Biden's open border policy causing trouble for the U.S. Border Patrol.

Handling of the border crisis is the worst

The new survey determines how American's grade President Biden based on how good or bad he has handled the U.S. border situation. Conducted by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the poll reveals several telling facts about the border situation.

The results show that 61% think President Biden was doing good enough, though 51% said the border handling was left to be decided, while 56% called his immigration policy very wrong, as reported by the Epoch Times.

Several figures were cited by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that indicate an increase in illegal crossings that hit 100,000 in February alone. According to the former acting Secretary of Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, the number of illegals coming over is the most in 20-years. He warned President Biden not to repeal Trump-era policies; many blame him for the handling of the border crisis.

Former Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan reported that the border patrol caught 150,000 illegal aliens. There were 30,000 that slipped past border security into the U.S.; their whereabouts are unknown. Many are potential criminals and sex offenders from South American countries. Authorities in the U.S. would have to deal with these potential trouble makers.

Commissioner Mark Morgan has been getting the number of immigrants from sources within the CBP. As far as the numbers go, the public is fully provided with information as the border patrol cannot publish the current immigrant statistics without the White House's approval.

President Biden tried to restrict information with a media blackout, but it backfired on him, and he got backlashed for keeping the media out. Data from a survey showed worse numbers for Biden's performance. Only a measly 24% had approved, while a whopping 40% had called him incapable, with a neutral 35% that said neither good nor bad performance.

More bad rating that Biden got

Aside from the border policy tanking his approval rating, polls that show general dissatisfaction over his leadership showed a terrible trend. The subject of gun policy and the federal budget deficit had registered 50 to 52% holding steadily. Many disagree a lot on how Biden and the democrats demonized gun owners; in general, that was a serious issue.

All the ratings differed based on whether it was Republican or Democrat, how the results turned up. When asked if Biden was doing good, 96% of Democrats approved, 56% are independents, with 22% Republicans as their conclusions.

For handling of the border crisis, a staggering 74% of Democrats approved of his policies, with 14% Republicans and 34% from independents approved. Subjects of the poll were 1,166 adults, done on March 26 and 29, with a 3.6 % point for the sampling error for the polls taken.

