Republican Lawmakers ask that vaccine passports be rejected by the South Carolina Governor. A precedent by Florida did not implement the COVID-19 passports on the basis it is oppressive.

Vaccine Passports are Not Wanted

Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who led the House Republicans in asking Gov. Henry McMaster to prevent the Biden administration's restrictive use of the vaccine pass said as a Republican, McMaster should oppose any attempt by the federal government to impose its will in South Carolina, as reported by The Epoch Times.

In a statement, the Republican lawmakers wrote that the use of "vaccine passports" to regulate trade is a danger to both personal liberty and medical privacy. "We are committed to combating this breach at the federal level, and we advise you to do the same at the state level by collaborating with Attorney General [Alan] Wilson."

House Republicans said it was invasive for individual privacy and certain civil liberties of residents of South Carolina. They cited that it might violate a section of the federal HIPAA law that referred to the 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. Objections stem from the idea that the government can access the personal information of any individual, which should not be done.

The Biden administration's choice to define those who have taken the vaccine or not, based on the vaccine passports politicizes it. To this effect, many states are willing to contest at the state and federal levels. It does not encourage taking the vaccine but resists vaccination.

Ex-Clinton Adviser Calls the Proposed COVID-19 Vaccine Passports an End to Freedom

There are several reasons why the lawmakers denounce the COVID pass. It is because it is another management crisis coming soon, in a pandemic. It is another misstep by president Biden, to allow violation of South Carolina residents. They encouraged the governor to use all means to fight by stopping state agencies from collaborating with the federal government on deceptive vaccine passes.

Those who supported Rep. Mace's initiative are Rep. Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, Joe Wilson, and William Timmons without hesitation. Holdouts who did not want to support her are Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 Democrat in the House, and Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) who did not sign her letter. Democrats support president Biden's ideas while many oppose them.

McMaster took a potshot at the vaccine pass on Twitter to make a point. He called these vaccines passes very un-American, and it has no place in his state.

Another Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved an executive order last week that banned the vaccine pass in companies and government institutions from using it in the state. Next, he asked legislation to make laws that prevented its use in Florida.

Protests from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and civil liberties groups call it a danger to privacy, and it will segregate the vaccinated from the not yet jabbed. The administration is willing to let Americans go through this peril and cause more problems.

Ron DeSantis on April 2 wrote a tweet to that effect. "Today I issued an executive order prohibiting the use of so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports." "The Legislature is working on making permanent these protections for Floridians and I look forward to signing them into law soon."

Attempting to push vaccine passports on the state is meeting stiff resistance in Republican states, which reject it. Some states like New York have their own version of the COVID pass, but not all have.

