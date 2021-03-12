After his sexist comments on air, the Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, has been publicly rebuked on Thursday by the Pentagon's press secretary, John F. Kirby, as Carlson ridiculed the latest promotions the military had made in accommodating women.

Pentagon Fires Back at Carlson's Sexist Remarks

According to The New York Times, on his show on Wednesday night, Mr. Carlson stated that it is a mockery of the United States military that they got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. He also added that pregnant women are going to fight our wars.

Meanwhile, the Fox News host praised the military of China for their move-in increasing the number of naval ships in its navy, a move for him that is more masculine. The sexist remarks and comments of Mr. Carlson came just days after two women were nominated to lead two of the combatant commands Lt. Gen Laura J. Richardson of the Army and for the Air Force, Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost.

Moreover, Kirby shared to the reporters on Thursday that what they absolutely would not do is taking personnel advice from a talk-show host or the Chinese military. He also added that right now maybe those folks feel like they have something to prove and that's on them, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Moments after the Pentagon press secretary's remarks, the Twitter account of the United States Army posted in a tweet that they are in support of women in the armed forces. The comments of Kirby were also echoed by a number of active-duty military officials, which includes numerous generals and the senior enlisted leader of the United States Space Command, with some even calling out directly Mr. Tucker Carlson.

In addition, Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott H. Stalker of the Space Command reminded everyone that the opinion of the Fox News host is his right and it is based on zero days on actual service in the armed forces. He also added the bottom line is that they value women in the armed forces and he mentioned that he is basing it on his own 28 years of experience in the Marine Corps including combat.

On the other hand, the sexist remarks of Tucker Carlson also immediately drew backlash on social media fro, women on active duty and in the Reserves, as well as female veterans. Maggie Seymour, a major in the Marine Corps Reserve who served in Iraq and Afghanistan tweeted and noted the disparity in service between Mr. Carlson and her.

Meanwhile, Illinois Democrat, Senator Tammy Duckworth who is also an Iraq war veteran, mocked the Fox News host by pointing out his performance in 2006 on the TV show ' Dancing With the Stars,' which led to his early elimination from the competition. Sen. Duckworth tweeted that while Tucker Carlson was practicing his two-step, the female warriors of America were hunting down Al Qaeda as they have proven the strength of American women, Independent reported.

The senator also added 'Happy belated International Women's Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.' Senator Duckworth's legs were blown off in combat in Iraq as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the Army.



