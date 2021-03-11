As the new COVID-19 relief package is off to Biden's desk, a Democratic aide familiar with the relief legislation confirmed that Americans who give birth in 2021 are eligible in getting the additional $1,400 stimulus checks.

According to Business Insider, as with the previous stimulus packages, the new relief bill includes a provision that allows any person who gives birth in 2021 to receive an additional $1,400 stimulus check for the baby. Once the baby is born, the parents can receive the additional $1,400 after filing their tax return in 2022, the Democratic aide said. They are also eligible for a smaller amount if they earn just below $160,000.

Moreover, for couples, the payments are capped at $160,000. This means that the joint-filers who are earning more than the set amount do not qualify for a check.

In addition, the legislation also qualifies parents for an expanded child tax credit. Also, for children who are 5 years of age and below, parents will be receiving $3,600 for each one of them, The Washington Post reported.

For kids aging 6 to 17, parents will be receiving $3,000. The Democrats are targeting to provide American families the amount in a lump sum at tax time or monthly checks which are distributed through the IRS.

However, GOP legislators decried the bill for a lack of bipartisanship during its drafting. Based on the recent poll, it shows that the legislation is popular with Americans across the political spectrum.

Read also: Democrats To Approve $1.9T COVID Aid Plan

Headed to Biden for signature

On Wednesday, the Democratic-controlled House gave its final approval to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package heading it to Biden's office. The relief package also aims to help schools and colleges in their reopening, and funding for the distribution of the vaccine.

Despite complaints from progressive Democrats who believed too many concessions were made to more moderate Democrats when the bill passed the Senate on Saturday, the bill sailed through the House. With the final vote of 220-211, All Republicans opposed it and a Democrat also vote against the bill.

Based on the statement of the White House, the House vote was the final legislative hurdle for the legislation as it now goes to Biden for the signing of the bill into law on Friday. The final passage caps months of negotiations that started when the President introduced his plan in the middle of January before he took office.

For some experts, the approval of the measure will be a milestone for the presidency of Biden, because of his move which lead the nation out from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 527,000 individuals in America and taken down the economy.

Even Democrats said that it is one of the largest anti-poverty bills in a generation, targeting to deliver on the promise of Biden in sending the stimulus checks to millions of Americans grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden also mentioned in a statement following the vote that the legislation is about giving the backbone of this nation, a fighting chance for the essential workers, and the working people who built the country, the individuals who are keeping the country going, USA Today reported.





Read also: Democrats Pass $1.9 Trillion Partisan COVID-19 Relief

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.